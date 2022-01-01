Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Werner offered to Real Madrid

Amid speculation that Timo Werner could return to RB Leipzig from Chelsea this summer, manager Domenico Tedesco has been quizzed on the possible transfer.

"Timo Werner isn't my player, isn't our player," he told reporters. "He is a player from Chelsea.

"Therefore, I have a clear opinion on this. To not express myself, to not position myself on players, who aren't part of our club, who aren't under contract in our club.

"In my opinion, that's a matter of respect. That's an important principle, which I set up for me."