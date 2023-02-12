According to transfer insider Dean Jones, Youri Tielemans could still join Arsenal in the summer.

The Leicester City midfielder will likely see his contract expire in June, and the Gunners have been linked heavily in recent transfer windows, though no deal has ever materialised.

Jones told GiveMeSport: "Ultimately, the player now has a big window of opportunity in terms of where he could land next.

"It's not impossible that Arsenal now make their move for him. Arsenal were always against paying a fee for him, knowing that he could be available for free if they could get this far."