Paris Saint-Germain are planning a shock move for Man Utd midfielder Fred even though the Red Devils have activated a 12-month extension clause in his contract.

The Sun reports that the Ligue 1 champions are long-term admirers and think they can tempt the midfielder to the French capital to play alongside Neymar and Marquinhos.

Man Utd will ask for around £30 million for the midfielder who knows he may have a better chance of regular football with PSG.