Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd consider fresh Kane move

Gotze interested in Premier League transfer
Mario Gotze says a move to the Premier League appeals to him as he hopes to achieve his dream of winning the Champions League.
The PSV star has rejuvenated his career in Netherlands since making the switch to Eindhoven in 2020 following a difficult spell at Borussia Dortmund.
Gotze's contract at PSV runs until 2024, but the attacking midfielder is already looking at his next move.
Chelsea risk academy exodus amid sanctions
Chelsea could lose several of their prized academy players who are out of contract at the end of the season due to current government sanctions, per the Sun.
The Blues are caught in a bind amid the Ukraine-Russia crisis, with the club unable to sign players to new contracts.
It means up to six highly-rated youngsters could all be forced to leave Stamford Bridge.
Barca set Salah as Haaland back-up
Barcelona have set Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah as their reserve option if they fall short of persuading Erling Haaland to come to Camp Nou, with the Egypt international reportedly open to a move, per AS.
Salah has been the star man for Jurgen Klopp's Reds for several years now, leading them to domestic and Champions League glory.
But a move to Barca could prove hard to resist, even with the club's well-reported troubles financially.
Man Utd explore fresh Kane move
The striker had been courted by the Red Devils' rivals last summer
Manchester United are exploring a fresh move for Harry Kane, after the Red Devils looked to be edged out in the race for Erling Haaland, says The Mirror.
The Leeds-born Norway international looks set to snub the Red Devils for their neighbours Manchester City following a protracted pursuit by several European sides.
But they could instead move for the England and Tottenham forward, courted hard by City last year, and set up a potential reunion with possible new coach Mauricio Pochettino.
Flamengo sign Pablo
New back in the house! 💪@pablocastro91 has officially signed with Mengão and is ready to represent the Sacred Mantle! Welcome to Flamengo! 🔴⚫️#CRF #FLAEnglish pic.twitter.com/1nVLP4vKTr— Flamengo (@Flamengo_en) March 14, 2022