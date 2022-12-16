liveTransfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd set their sights on Vlahovic

Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 2022-23Getty Images
    Everton interested in signing Watford's Sarr

    Ismaila Sarr celebrates his goal against Ecuador.Getty

    Everton are reportedly monitoring Watford and Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr, according to journalist Simon Phillips.

    "It’s an interesting link because I know when Frank Lampard was at Chelsea, he [Sarr] was one of the names that he put forward to the Chelsea board when he was looking at attackers," Phillips told GiveMeSport. “You can be pretty sure that the interest there is legit, especially from Frank Lampard’s side.”

    Sarr featured in all but 16 minutes of World Cup action for his nation in Qatar, as Senegal were eventually beaten 3-0 by England in the last-16. His six goals and three assists in the Championship already this season mean the 24-year-old is likely to be hot property this winter, either for Everton or elsewhere.

    Juventus join the race for Ndicka

    Juventus have joined a number of clubs who have been linked with a move for Eintracht Frankfurt's Evan Ndicka, who Calciomercato writes is close to an exit from the German club.

    Roma, Inter and Milan are also in the race for the 23-year-old, who has featured in all but seven minutes of Bundesliga action so far this season.

    Arsenal consider move for Zaniolo

    Nicolo Zaniolo Roma Ludogorets Europa LeagueGetty

    Arsenal are reportedly plotting a January swoop for Roma's Nicolo Zaniolo, according to Italian outlet Radio Radio.

    The 22-year-old has impressed under Jose Mourinho in the Italian capital and had been linked with a move away from the club in the summer, although nothing concrete materialised. His current deal expires in 2024, meaning Roma are likely to demand around €50 million from the Gunners this winter.

    Moukoko no closer to new Dortmund deal

    The Evening Standard reports that Borussia Dortmund starlet Youssoufa Moukoko is no closer to signing a new deal with the club, leaving the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United ready to pounce.

    The 18-year-old's six goals and five assists in 22 matches across all competitions in 2022-23 earned him a call-up to Hansi Flick's Germany squad. However, Moukoko only made one last-minute substitute appearance all tournament as Die Mannschaft crashed out at the group stages of their second successive World Cup.

    Man Utd set sights on Vlahovic

    Dusan Vlahovic Juventus 2022-23Getty Images

    Manchester United have identified Juventus' Dusan Vlahovic as a serious target in the January transfer window, according to Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport.

    The Serbia international - who registered one goal in Qatar - only joined the Vecchia Signora in January, however the club's financial irregularities mean they could be willing to offload the 22-year-old just a year later.

    United are likely to face some competition for Vlahovic's signature, though, with Arsenal, Chelsea, Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain also mooted as his potential next destinations.