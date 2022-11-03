Liverpool want to make Borussia Dortmund star Jude Bellingham the next face of the club, according to BILD.

BILD reporter Yannick Hubert told BBC Radio 5 Live: "The four most interested clubs [in Jude Bellingham] of Manchester City, Liverpool, Chelsea and Real Madrid are already in concrete preparations for a possible transfer.

"But we now know Liverpool are willing to pay €100 million (£86m) for him. It would definitely be next summer. They want him as the new face of the Reds, but it is doubtful if 100m euros will be enough to get him because Chelsea, City and Madrid have the better financial possibilities."