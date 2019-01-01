Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal & Tottenham set for £50m Upamecano bidding war

Watford make Rodriguez approach
Watford have contacted Milan over a deal to sign left-back Ricardo Rodriguez in January, according to the Daily Mail.
The Rossoneri need to sell players next month to ease financial pressures and Switzerland international Rodriguez is one of those expected to move on.
New Hornets boss Nigel Pearson is keen to bolster his defence as he looks to steer the club away from the relegation zone, with Rodriguez now a prime target.
Cutrone close to Fiorentina move
Patrick Cutrone could be on his way back to Serie A with Fiorentina, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Italian side have opened talks with Wolves to sign the attacker on loan with an option to buy for around €15 million (£13m/$17m), though the Premier League side are demanding €20m (£17m/$22m) for him.
Aston Villa target Rangers' Kamara
Aston Villa are eager to sign Glen Kamara from Rangers in January, Daily Mail says.
The Premier League side want to strengthen in midfield after losing star man John McGinn to injury.
The Birmingham club see the 24-year-old as an ideal option to help them in their bid to escape the relegation zone, but they face competition from other teams in the English top-flight, as Arsenal have also been linked with him.
Real Madrid won't let James leave in January
James Rodriguez will not be allowed to leave Real Madrid in January, AS says.
The 28-year-old midfielder has made just nine appearances for Zinedine Zidane's team this season and several teams are said to be interested in him.
But the Spanish side are not ready to let him leave when the transfer window opens next month.
Alcacer to leave Dortmund for Atletico Madrid
Simeone's team to pay over €30m to bring striker back to La Liga
Atletico Madrid are in talks to sign Paco Alcacer from Borussia Dortmund, Marca reports.
The Spanish side have already approached the striker, who has told Dortmund that he wants to return to La Liga.
But Atletico will have to pay at least €30 million (£26m/$34m) to land the 26-year-old attacker, who has seven goals from 15 games in all competitions this term.
Arsenal & Spurs set for £50m Upamecano bidding war
Premier League sides ready to match RB Leipzig asking price
Arsenal and Tottenham are set to enter a bidding war for RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, The Express claims.
The Premier League sides are ready to match the Bundesliga team's £50 million ($65m) asking price for the 21-year-old centre-back, whose contract expires in 2021.