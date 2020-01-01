Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lyon star Dembele wouldn't turn down Man Utd move

Dembele wouldn't turn down Man Utd move
The 23-year-old scored 16 goals in Ligue 1 this term
Lyon striker Moussa Dembele would not turn down a move to Manchester United this summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.
United have identified the 23-year-old as a prime candidate as the club searches for striker reinforcements in the transfer market.
With Lyon failing to qualify for Europe next season after the Ligue 1 campaign was ended this week, Dembele could look to find a new club in the summer.
AC Milan eye Thauvin move
AC Milan are considering a move for Marseille star Florian Thauvin, reports Le10Sport.
Thauvin's contract with Marseille expires in 2021 and the Ligue 1 side are doing all they can to convince the 27-year-old to sign a renewal.
But Thauvin could have his head turned by a club from abroad, with Valencia, Inter and Roma also credited with an interest.
Liverpool won't spend this summer amid coronavirus uncertainty
Liverpool are "virtually certain" to not spend at all in the transfer market this summer, according to the Mirror.
Though the Reds have been linked with a host of players, the economic uncertainty around the coronavirus pandemic has eliminated their desire to spend on reinforcements.
That means that RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Houssem Aouar of Lyon, among others, won't be moving to Anfield in 2020.
Aguero won't rule out return to Spain
Manchester City star Sergio Aguero has said he will not rule out a return to Spain when his contract runs out.
Aguero joined City from Atletico Madrid in a €40 million (£36m/$44m) deal in 2011 and has gone on to become City's all-time leading goalscorer.
The Argentine's contract at the Etihad expires in June 2021.
Southampton confident of landing Disasi
Southampton are confident they will win the race for Reims centre-back Axel Disasi, according to the Daily Mail.
The 22-year-old has attracted interest from bigger clubs after helping Reims to a surprise sixth-place finish in Ligue 1 this term.
Though Arsenal, Tottenham, West Ham and Monaco are eyeing Disasi, Southampton feel they will be able to secure the former France Under-20 international.