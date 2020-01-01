Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea make firm offer for Barca target Olmo

Atletico sign Dudamel as manager
Atletico Mineiro have brought in Rafael Dudamel as head coach on a two-year contract, according to Globo Esporte.
Dudamel joins from the Venezuela national team, with Atletico having also considered Jorge Sampaoli for the role.
Atletico finished 13th in this season's Brazilian Serie A.
Chelsea and Tottenham fight for Koulibaly
Both sides desperate for defenders
Chelsea and Tottenham are ready to fight it out for Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly, claim the Daily Star.
Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho are both thought to be in the market for defensive reinforcements, with the two London sides having the worst defensive records in the top half of the Premier League.
Chelsea have supposedly been tracking Koulibaly since Mourinho's second spell in charge at Stamford Bridge.
West Ham have Randolph bid rejected
West Ham have had a bid to bring former goalkeeper Darren Randolph back from Middlesbrough rejected, according to Sky Sports News.
David Moyes has reportedly made signing a new goalkeeper a top priority for the January window, but prising Randolph back from the Championship side could prove expensive.
The Irish international has been sidelined with injury in recent weeks, but was named in the Teessiders' 'Team of the Decade' after being named last season's Player of the Year.
Man Utd 'make contact' for Barca's Semedo
Right-back could be converted into a winger
Manchester United are interested in signing Barcelona right-back Nelson Semedo, according to Sport.
While Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is happy with Aaron Wan-Bissaka on the right of defence, the speedy Portuguese could apparently be played further up the pitch.
It is claimed United have already made contact with Jorge Mendes over a move.
Man Utd, City and Spurs want Cantwell
Solskjaer wants creativity in midfield
Manchester United have joined the race to sign Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, claim the Daily Mail.
Manchester City and Tottenham are also thought to be monitoring the 21-year-old, who has six goals for the Canaries this season.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is apparently desperate for signings in January after missing out on Takumi Minamino and Erling Braut Haaland.
Chelsea make 'firm offer' for Olmo
Barca also interested
Chelsea have made a 'firm offer' for Dinamo Zagreb's young Spanish international Dani Olmo, according to Sport.
The 21-year-old, a former Barcelona youth player, is a reported target for Barca but Frank Lampard is hopeful of scuppering any deal.
Olmo made his debut for Spain in November, scoring from the bench in a win over Malta.
Ajax give up on Vertonghen
Ajax were keen on a move for Tottenham defender Jan Vertonghen but the Eredivisie champions are likely to be priced out of a move, report De Telegraaf.
Vertonghen was thought to be open to a return to his former side, but both the transfer fee and his wages proved beyond Ajax's capability.
The Belgium defender came through the ranks in Amsterdam, playing more than 200 times for Ajax before joining Spurs in 2012.