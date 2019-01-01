Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG to rival Man Utd in chase for Sancho

president Bill Manning says the club will look to bolster its strike force ahead of the new season.

Just days after losing the 2019 Cup final, Greg Vanney's side are already putting plans in place ahead of the 2020 campaign.

When asked what they need to differently next year, Manning told MLS Soccer: “Get off to a much strong start and adding a piece like another attacker that can score 10-15 goals. That’s just going to make us a better team.”