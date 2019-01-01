Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern Munich want Pochettino as Kovac replacement

boss Neil Lennon has valued James Forrest at £25 million (€29m) after the winger marked a new contract with a goal in a 2-0 win over .

The champions retained their place at the top of the league hours after tying Forrest to the club on a new four-year deal until 2023.

Lennon told the Daily Mail: "He's a goalscoring winger who has been doing it consistently for 10 years and won Player of the Year awards.You'd start the bidding at £25m. That's what I would ask for anyway."