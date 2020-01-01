Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool, Man Utd & Man City set to battle for Traore

Real Madrid ready to move for Havertz
The Blancos have made the 20-year-old their top priority
Real Madrid are looking to move for Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz, claims Le10Sport.
The 20-year-old midfielder has become one of the top prospects in Europe, with a host of top sides all chasing his signature.
Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane has marked the Germany international as his top priority for the summer.
Man Utd to allow on-loan players to stay at clubs
Manchester United will allow their on-loan players spend the rest of the 2019-20 season with their current clubs, reports ESPN.
The status of several United players is up in the air with loans set to expire at the end of June but several leagues likely to still be playing through the summer.
But United will let the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Chris Smalling and Dean Henderson stay with their remporary clubs.
Liverpool, Man Utd and Man City set to battle for Traore
The winger has six goals in all competitions this season
Manchester City, Liverpool and Manchester United are all set to battle for Wolves star Adama Traore, reports Le10Sport.
The 24-year-old has been a revelation this season, using his impressive physical and technical attributes to become one of the Premier League's most dangerous wingers.
Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on Traore, who still has three years left on his deal at Molineux.
Man Utd to allow Garner to leave on loan
Manchester United will allow midfielder James Garner to leave on loan next season, according to the Daily Mail.
The 19-year-old is seen as a star of the future and has begun to make the breakthrough in United's senior side this season.
Cardiff, Swansea and Sheffield Wednesday are all hoping to take Garner on loan in 2020-21.
Palace set to beat Spurs to Fraser signing
Crystal Palace are set to beat Tottenham to the signing of Bournemouth's Ryan Fraser, reports the Express.
The 26-year-old will be a free agent next month and plenty of clubs have shown an interest in landing the Scot on a free transfer.
But Jose Mourinho is not convinced Fraser would significantly improve Tottenham's squad and is set to let Palace take the initiative.
Man Utd eyeing Ben Yedder move
The principality side may be forced to sell their top striker
Manchester United are eyeing a move for Monaco forward Wissam Ben Yedder, according to ESPN.
Ben Yedder scored 18 goals for Monaco in the 2019-20 season, but the Ligue 1 outfit could be forced to sell their star amid financial concerns.
The 29-year-old only joined Monaco last summer following three seasons with Sevilla
Leipzig near permanent deal for Schick
RB Leipzig are closing in on a permanent deal for on-loan Roma striker Patrik Schick, reports Gazzetta dello Sport.
Schick has impressed while on a season-long loan, scoring seven goals in 20 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.
Roma are willing to accept a fee of €25 million (£22m/$27m) for the 24-year-old.