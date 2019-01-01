Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona unwilling to pay any money for Neymar

Sane injury may affect City future
Leroy Sane's knee injury, which will keep him out until at least March, has discouraged Bayern Munich from pursuing him.
Sane has been identified as the Bundesliga giants' main target this summer as they look to replace club legends Franck Ribery and Arjen Robben, who left at the end of last season.
The Mirror says City were unhappy with Bayern's approach to the transfer, and that the German champions have cooled their interest since Sane went down injured in last Sunday's Community Shield.
Barcelona unwilling to pay any money for Neymar
The Brazilian's former club are interested but only in a player-swap deal
Marca claims that Barcelona will only purchase Neymar if Paris Saint-Germain will take just players, not money, in exchange.
The Catalan club are interested in re-signing the Brazil international, who left Camp Nou for Paris two summers ago in a world-record deal.
The Spanish paper said the Blaugrana were sanguine about the prospect of the forward going to another club, and are firm in their stance they will not pay one euro for his services.
De Gea future still in doubt
Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea has not signed a new contract, clouding his future at Old Trafford, say The Mirror.
The Spain international was offered a £350,000-a-week contract extension this summer, but has not put pen to paper as of yet.
With his contract due to expire at season's end De Gea will be able to talk to non-English clubs about a free transfer in January, with Real Madrid interested in developments.
Aurier wants to leave Spurs
Paris Saint-Germain and AC Milan are among the clubs interested in Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier, who wants a move away from north London.
The Daily Mail say the former PSG man is determined to leave before the September 2 European transfer deadline after struggling for game time under Mauricio Pochettino.
Tottenham, however, are unwilling to let the right-back go after Kieran Tripier moved to Atletico Madrid and Juan Foyth suffered a long-term injury.
Kyle Walker-Peters started on the right side of defence in Spurs' Premier League opener on Saturday.
Juve devising Pogba plan
Serie A champions Juventus are desperately trying to offload players to fund a swoop for Manchester United's Paul Pogba, say The Express.
Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic have already been offered to United as part exchange for the midfieder, but both refused a move to Manchester.
English clubs can no longer buy players, but the Turin club hope they can sell Dybala to PSG or Mandzukic to Bayern to fund the Pogba signing, with United not expected not to stand in the way of his departure.