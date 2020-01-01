Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bayern to move for Hudson-Odoi

Aubameyang drops contract extension hint
Man Utd fear Sancho competition
Manchester United fear they will face added competition for Jadon Sancho in 2021 if they fail to get a deal done this summer, reports ESPN.
The Red Devils have made the Borussia Dortmund winger a top target, but no deal has been done.
Atletico to pay €27m for Carrasco
Atletico Madrid will pay €27 million (£25m/$32m) to bring Yannick Carrasco back onto their books on a permanent basis, Goal has learned.
The Belgian returned to the Liga giants on loan in January and will now be staying put, with Dalian Professional agreeing to a sale.
Madrid have the advantage in Mbappe chase
Los Blancos lead the way for PSG star
With Kylian Mbappe aggitating for a move away from PSG next summer, AS reports that Real Madrid are the side with the edge to sign him.
Zinedine Zidane's present with the club, as well as their potential to win the Champions League and the financial clout they boast are two of the reason they have a "comfortable" lead over any rival.
Bale wants to leave Real Madrid
Man Utd take note as Bernabeu ace wants move
Gareth Bale has changed his stance on his future and now wants to leave Real Madrid, Cadena SER reports.
Although the Wales star has been content to be a substitute under Zinedine Zidane, he has now decided he wishes to play.
Manchester United are eyeing him up as an alternative to Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho and are likely to make a play for him.
Bayern Munich ready to move for Hudson-Odoi
Chelsea star targeted by Bayern
Chelsea's Callum Hudson-Odoi is wanted by several top European clubs on loan, according to Sky Sport.
Bayern Munich are back in for the 19-year-old winger, while Juventus and RB Leipzig are also interested.
FCB have been interested previously, and with Ivan Perisic having departed to go back to Inter, they have a void that needs filled.
Barcelona's Martinez hope fades
Roma make big bid for Kumbulla after Smalling setback
Unable to negotiate a deal with Manchester United for Chris Smalling, Roma have turned their attentions to Verona's Marash Kumbulla.
Gazzetta dello Sport report the capital side have made a €30 million (£28m/$36m) offer for a player also chased by Inter and Lazio.
Rennes made audacious Giroud bid
Inter to announce Vidal transfer imminently
Inter Milan are expected to reveal the signing Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal in the next few days, reports Fabrizio Romano.
The 33-year-old - who played four seasons for Juve between 2011-15 - will return to the Serie A after two seasons at Camp Nou.
Barcelona and Real Madrid target Lautaro staying at Inter - agent
Lautaro Martinez is staying at Inter despite rumoured interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona, according to the player's agent Carlos Beto Yaque.
Roma agree fee for Milik, Dzeko set to join Juve
Kepa is our 'keeper and I'm happy with him - Lampard
Frank Lampard has given his backing to Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga after his side's 3-1 win against Brighton on Monday.
De Paul indicates he is close to Leeds move
Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul has indicated he wants to join Leeds and is waiting on the two clubs to come to an agreement.
Depay soon to be confirmed as Barcelona player
Memphis Depay is close to being announced as a Barcelona player, according to Dutch publication De Telegraaf.
The Netherlands international has been linked to join Ronald Koeman at the Camp Nou, with his countryman being appointed as the club's new coach last month.
Barca are expected to officially complete the deal and present Depay as a new signing later in the week.
Napoli make contact over Deulofeu transfer
Napoli are interested in adding Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu to their squad for the coming season.
According to Di Marzio, Deulofeu is keen to return to Italy after the Hornets were relegated to the Championship at the conclusion of last campaign.
Milan are also said to be keen on Deulofeu's services.
Taylor linked with Odisha move
Departing Wellington Phoenix captain Steven Taylor is close to sealing a move to Indian Super League club Odisha FC.
The 34-year-old announced he was leaving the Phoenix after two seasons last week and IFTWC says he will sign with Odisha.
Taylor played 215 matches for Newcastle United before heading to Australia via a stint with Portland Timbers in MLS.
Castro set to stay at Perth Glory
Perth Glory star Diego Castro is expected to see out the final season of his contract in the A-League, according to The West.
There was doubt over whether the Spanish maestro would remain in Australia after missing the A-League season restart following the Covid-19 break.
Castro decided to stay in Perth and not finish the season with Glory, as they crashed out of the finals at the first hurdle.