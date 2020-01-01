Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Eriksen set to complete €20m Inter move

Eriksen set to complete €20m Inter move
The Danish star's transfer saga is finally set to end
Christian Eriksen will complete a €20 million (£16.7m) move to Inter next week, the Guardian reports.
Inter had several bids for the Denmark star knocked back before terms between the clubs were finally agreed.
Eriksena will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract worth £260,000 per week, which could rise to £320,000 with add-ons.
Newcastle boss Bruce drops Rose hint
Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has suggested that he would love to sign England international left-back Danny Rose on loan from Tottenham this January.
“The kid’s a quality player and a class act,” Bruce said. “Whether it’s possible, who knows.”
Rose, 29, has made 12 Premier League appearances for Spurs in 2019-20.
Celtic interested in Toney
Celtic are closely watching Peterborough striker Ivan Toney, according to the Daily Record.
The Hoops have scouted the forward, who has 19 goals in 33 League One outings, on a couple of occasions.
Moyes rejects Payet transfer talk
Despite reports linking Dimitri Payet with a move back to West Ham, manager David Moyes has rubbished the rumours.
Payet starred for West Ham for a season and a half before forcing a move to Marseille in 2017.
Leeds set for Augustin swoop
Leeds United are close to signing Jean-Kevin Augustin, according to L'Equipe.
Currently on loan at Monaco from RB Leipzig, the striker is not getting game time in the principality and could make the switch to the Championship side.