Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE:Barcelona move for Martinez shut down

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and around the world

Updated
Comments()
Lautaro Martinez Inter Shakhtar Europa League
Getty

Aston Villa eyeing Liverpool youngster Brewster

2020-09-07T23:23:50Z

Aston Villa are ready to buy Rhian Brewster from Liverpool, according to The Sun.

The Birmingham side are seeking more firepower next season and are ready to splash £20 million ($26m) on the England Under-21 man.

Inter confident of completing Vidal move

2020-09-07T23:15:22Z

Inter are bullish about their prospects of signing Arturo Vidal from Barcelona, Sky Sport Italia reports.

He will sign a deal that expires in 2022.

Arturo Vidal Barcelona 2019-20
Getty Images

Rennes and Napoli battle for Boga

2020-09-07T23:13:25Z

Rennes and Napoli are the two sides closest to signing Sassuolo winger Jeremie Boga, L'Equipe reports.

While Napoli have offered their Serie A rivals the best package, Boga has reportedly been impressed with the opportunities the Ligue 1 side have offered him.

Sevilla and Everton continue to keep an eye on procedings. 

'I know that there is interest' - Depay confirms Barcelona are considering transfer

2020-09-07T23:10:59Z

Memphis Depay has confirmed he is aware of interest from Barcelona but says he is unsure on the likelihood of a move this summer.

Get the full story here...

Chelsea eyeing Areola as Mendy alternative

2020-09-07T23:08:45Z

Chelsea have been offered Paris Saint-Germain goalkeeper Alphonse Areola, according to Le10Sport, and they could move for him if their move for Rennes' Edouard Mendy breaks down.

Meanwhile, Areola has been targeted by Rennes if they lose Mendy to the Stamford Bridge side.

Partey in contract deadlock with Atletico Madrid

2020-09-07T23:06:47Z

Thomas Partey is no closer to signing an Atletico Madrid contract, according to Marca.

Atleti wanted him to pen a new deal to raise his release clause from its current position of €50 million (£45m/$59m), but the coronavirus pandemic has hampered that plan.

As a result, Arsenal and Juventus are circling.

Martinez set for Inter stay as Barca move for Depay

2020-09-07T23:04:48Z

Barcelona move for Lautaro shut down

Inter's Lautaro Martinez is "out of the market", according to reports from Sky Sport Italia.

Although a target for Barcelona, the Italian club are refusing to yield him, forcing the Catalans to look at other options, such as Memphis Depay.

Aston Villa make King move

2020-09-07T22:59:03Z

Aston Villa are readying a £16 million ($21m) bid for Joshua King, according to the Telegraph.

The Bournemouth striker is set to depart the club after their relegation to the Championship.