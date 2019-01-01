Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt

Juve to offer Dybala AND Sandro for Pogba
Serie A side desperate to beat Madrid to Man United star
Juventus are looking to beat Real Madrid to the signing of Paul Pogba by offering up a shocking swap deal.
The Express claims that the Italian giants are looking to offer both Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro in exchange for the midfielder.
Madrid may need to offload Gareth Bale before a move can be made for the French star, and Juve are hoping to get a leg up by offering the swap deal before the Spanish giants have time to make their move.
Liverpool to collect record £100m for beating Spurs
Liverpool are set to collect a record UEFA prize haul of £100 million ($127m) if they beat Tottenham in the Champions League final.
The Daily Mail reports that the Reds are set to make £94.6m if they lose the showpiece, while Spur will pick up only £93m if they win the match.
Jovic: Serie A and Premier League fit me best
Eintracht Frankfurt striker Luka Jovic has opened the door to a potential transfer to England or Italy this summer, despite being heavily liked with a move to Spanish giants Real Madrid in recent weeks.
The forward has attracted looks from all over Europe, and has now hinted at where he would like to end up.
“In terms of the physique, the Bundesliga is very demanding, but after the games against Chelsea or Inter Milan, I personally had the feeling that I could feel even better [playing] in the Premier League or Serie A," he told German newspaper Welt am Sonntag.
Boateng almost certain to leave Bayern
Jerome Boateng seems almost certain to leave Bayern Munich this summer.
The centre-back failed to celebrate with his team-mates for the Bundesliga title or the DFB-Pokal triumph.
He was also the first player out of the club banquet, and with competition coming in for him in the form of Lucas Hernandez and Benjamin Pavard, Goal understands that the defender is almost certain to leave the club this summer.
Sancho not on the market - Watzke
Borussia Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke has made it clear that the club have no plans to sell young English star Jadon Sancho.
The attacker has been linked with a host of moves, with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and even Barcelona reportedly interested in his services.
"It can be assumed that Jadon will not play more than ten years at BVB," Watzke told Bild, "but we have clear agreements about the present."
Silva may have played last Man City game
Manchester City star David Silva could be departing the Etihad Stadium this summer, according to the Sun.
Silva, 33, has reportedly received a lucrative two-year contract offer to see out the rest of his career at an unidentified Qatari club.
Solskjaer not Ferguson's choice at Man Utd
Club legend wanted Pochettino to take over
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was not the preferred managerial option of Sir Alex Ferguson following Jose Mourinho's sacking, reports the Daily Mail.
It was commonly thought that the veteran former boss had given his blessing to Solskjaer to take over at Old Trafford.
But according to the newspaper, Sir Alex had backed Mauricio Pochettino for the job - and additionally feels hurt at being sidelined at United in recent months.
Welbeck wanted by Lazio
Sarri to join Juventus after Pep rejection
After seeing Pep Guardiola reject the chance to become the club's next coach, Juventus have moved closer to landing Maurizio Sarri, claims the Mirror.
Sarri came in for harsh criticism during his first season at Chelsea, despite leading the Blues to Champions League qualification as well as a berth in the Europa League final.
He now has the chance to succeed Massimiliano Allegri in Turin, following Pep's decision to stay in England at the helm of Manchester City.
Man Utd to outbid Barca for De Ligt
Catalans' approach is stalled due to arguments with agent
Manchester United are set to out-maneuver Barcelona with a £70 million ($89m) move for Matthijs de Ligt, reports the Mirror.
The Catalans have long been mooted as the first-choice destination for Ajax's defensive prodigy.
But financial wranglings with De Ligt's agent have opened the window for United, who are prepared to outbid their rivals and meet Mino Raiola's demands.