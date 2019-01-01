Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG open Dybala talks

After being rebuffed in moves for Daniele Rugani and Dejan Lovren may exploit sporting director's Gianluca Petrarchi's ties to augment their back-line.

Petrarchi was in the same role at Torino for a decade and they have two defenders on their books who have caught his eye according to Chiesa Di Totti.

Armando Izzo and Nicholas Nkoulou are the players in question, but maybe difficult to prise away as Torino fight to qualify for the with games against in the next two weeks.