Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Rodgers to hold out for Man City job

PSG determined to keep Mbappe
PSG manager Pochettino to @partidazocope: “Kylian Mbappé will take the decision he wants [for the future]. Paris Saint-Germain will try everything possible to keep him at the club. We can change his mind and make him stay”. 🔴🇫🇷 #PSG #Mbappé— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 13, 2021
Foden agrees six-year Man City deal
Phil Foden has agreed to a new six-year contract at Manchester City, Goal can confirm.
Foden, 21, will enjoy a significant wage rise which will make him one of the best-paid youngsters in world football.
Wilshere dismisses retirement talk
Former Arsenal star Jack Wilshere is not ready to think about hanging up his boots, despite helping out Per Mertesacker with the Gunners youth divisions.
"At the moment I am doing my coaching badges and the club is helping me with them and I am helping some of the Academy kids out as well," Wilshere told Sky Sports News.
"It is certainly something I enjoy and maybe something to look at in the future but for now I still want to play.
"I feel like I still have a lot to give and something to prove which is why I don't want to finish playing now and start a coaching career just yet."
Ceni to become new Sao Paulo coach
Sao Paulo goalkeeping legend Rogerio Ceni is set to return to the club for a second stint as coach, reports Globo.
Ceni, who scored 131 goals in more than 1,200 games for the Tricolor during his playing days, is in line to replace Hernan Crespo, who stepped down from his post on Wednesday.
Barcelona move forward with Fati renewal plans
Barcelona have stepped up their efforts to renew Ansu Fati's contract, reports Marca.
The youngster's agent Jorge Mendes has landed in the Catalan city to hold talks over an extension, with Barca also hoping to announce new deals for fellow teenage stars Pedri and Gavi in the coming days.
Rodgers to hold out for Man City job (Daily Mail)
Leicester boss will ignore Newcastle interest
Leicester City boss Brendan Rodgers will ignore any approach from Newcastle United - as he believes he can succeed Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.
The Daily Mail reports that the ex-Liverpool manager would be on the City shortlist to replace Pep if the Spaniard steps down as expected at the end of next season.