Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Real Madrid make contact with Liverpool star Mane over transfer

are ready to make a £30 million ($40m) bid for Leicester right-back Ricardo Pereira in January, claims the Express.

The 26-year-old has impressed at the King Power Stadium since joining in 2018, with PSG and also watching his progress.

Spurs will face a battle to sign Pereira, however, with Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers already stating none of his team's stars will move in January.