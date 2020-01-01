Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Pogba wants new deal to stay at Man Utd

Villa consider cancelling Drinkwater loan
Aston Villa are considering cancelling Danny Drinkwater's loan deal, according to the Daily Mail.
The on-loan Chelsea midfielder reportedly headbutted team-mate Jota in a training-ground altercation and is facing disciplinary action.
The 30-year-old has made just four appearances for the club since joining in January.
Smith fighting to save Villa job
Dean Smith is facing a fight to save his job as Aston Villa manager, according to The Telegraph.
Villa have lost their last five games in a row across all competitions, including their last two - the Carabao Cup final against Manchester City and a Premier League derby with rivals Leicester City.
With Chelsea visiting Villa Park next, a heavy defeat could put Smith under serious pressure.
Palace ready Batshuayi offer
Crystal Palace are preparing a bid for out-of-favour Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi, according to the Express.
The 26-year-old has just one year left on his contract and has played only 224 minutes of Premier League football this season.
Having spent the second half of last season on loan with the Eagles, Roy Hodgson is keen to bring the Belgium forward back to Selhurst Park.
Pogba to stay at Man Utd?
The Red Devils midfielder could end up staying despite rumours of a departure.
Paul Pogba has long been linked with a move away from Manchester United after seeming to be unsettled at the club.
However, the World Cup-winning midfielder is thought to be considering extending his deal at Old Trafford in a dramatic change of heart, according to the Daily Mail.
United's recent upturn in form, coupled with the signing of Bruno Fernandes, is thought to have convinced the midfielder of the Red Devils' ambition and may see him extend his stay in Manchester.
Mourinho: Tottenham don't need a summer rebuild
Jose Mourinho insists he does not expect a major rebuild for Tottenham this summer as the Spurs boss believes the club will be much better next year after recovering from a series of "traumatic" injuries.
Spurs' recent struggles have come following a series of catastrophic injuries, with Harry Kane, Son Heung-min, Moussa Sissokho and Steven Bergwijn among those currently on the sidelines.
"I don't think we will have a big rebuild this summer unless something happens during the Euros, we have Sissoko back, we have Kane, we have Son, that is massive," Mourinho told BT Sport.
Read the full story right here on Goal!
Sidibe keen on permanent Everton transfer
Djibril Sidibe says he hopes to turn his loan move at Everton from Monaco into a permanent deal at the end of the season.
The France international has made 19 appearances in all competitions for the Toffees since joining on a season-long loan last summer.
"Concerning Everton, I have my position," he told RMC Sport. "I also know the coach’s [Carlo Ancelotti] position. I can’t say, but on my side, everything is greenlit."