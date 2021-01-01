Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Haaland top priority

Greuther Furth and U.S. national team attacker Julian Green has confirmed MLS clubs have been in contact over a possible move.

"There's been a little bit of contact, but I don’t really know about these contacts. But my agent told me about some interest. There are very interesting teams, very interesting cities, but we will see," Green said on the Futbol Americas podcast.

Green, 26, played a major role as Furth were promoted to the Bundesliga following last season.