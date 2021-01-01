Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd make Haaland top priority

Spence joins Boro on loan
Djed Spence signs on a season loan from Middlesbrough
Green confirms contact from MLS sides
Greuther Furth and U.S. national team attacker Julian Green has confirmed MLS clubs have been in contact over a possible move.
"There's been a little bit of contact, but I don’t really know about these contacts. But my agent told me about some interest. There are very interesting teams, very interesting cities, but we will see," Green said on the Futbol Americas podcast.
Green, 26, played a major role as Furth were promoted to the Bundesliga following last season.
Bissouma still attracting plenty of interest
I'm told there remains long-standing interest in Brighton's Yves Bissouma from several clubs including Man United, Arsenal and Liverpool. Bissouma, who has 2yrs left on his current deal, is happy on the south coast, but one that could be revisited in January.
Juventus eye Vlahovic in the summer
Juventus are eyeing a move for Fiorentina striker Dusan Vlahovic next summer, reports Tuttosport.
The 21-year-old has attracted plenty of interest after scoring 21 goals in Serie A last term, but he chose to stay with Fiorentina this summer.
Moriba explains why he chose to join RB Leipzig
Ilaix Moriba has explained that RB Leipzig's attacking style helped convince him to join the Bundesliga outfit from Barcelona.
The 18-year-old moved to Leipzig on deadline day in a deal worth an initial €16 million (£13m/$19m), but which could rise to €22m (£19m/$26m) with bonuses.
Charlotte FC land Corujo
We have signed 25-year-old defender Guzmán Corujo.
Welcome to the club!
U.S. youth national team defender leaves Wolfsburg
Contract terminated: Kobe Hernandez-Foster will be leaving #VfLWolfsburg. We are wishing you all the best, Kobe!
Cannon move to Fulham falls through at last minute
USMNT right back Reggie Cannon was minutes away from a move to Fulham as the transfer window closed last night but it fell through, I'm told.
Boavista and Fulham agreed to a loan with purchase option around $6m as deadline neared, but the paperwork wasn't prepared/filed in time.
Barcelona schedule Dembele negotiations
Barcelona will sit down with Ousmane Dembele's agent to discuss a new contract in mid-September, Sport reports.
The France international's current deal expires at the end of the season but he hopes to stay even longer and the club are willing to offer an extension.
Lautaro Martinez contract extension at Inter all but signed
Lautaro Martinez will sign a four-year contract at Inter, Tuttosport reports.
The Argentina striker rejected several offers to stay at the Nerazzurri, with Tottenham one of the teams trying to sign him.
Martinez, 24, asked to stay at San Siro and is very close to reaching an agreement over a new deal worth €6 million per season.
Barcelona to move for Olmo in January
Barcelona have made Dani Olmo a top target for the January transfer window and the attacking midfielder wants to return to Camp Nou.
Mundo Deportivo reports the Catalan side tried to sign him from RB Leipzig on the last day of the transfer period but the German side would not let him go.
Barca have not given up on landing the 23-year-old and hope to get him in the winter window instead of waiting until next summer.
Sarr sees Greuther Furth loan move collapse
A late loan move to Greuther Furth for Chelsea defeander Malang Sarr collapse on deadline day.
Sarr travelled to Germany to complete the move but the deal could not be completed.
Man Utd make Haaland top priority (ESPN)
The Premier League side hope to beat PSG and Real Madrid to the signing
Manchester United will make Erling Haaland their top transfer target for next summer, ESPN reports.
The Red Devils brought Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford on a two-year deal in August, but they hope to strengthen even further by landing the Borussia Dortmund star.
Paris Saint-Germain Real Madrid and Bayern Munich have all been linked to the Norway international but Ole Gunnar Solskjaer hopes to lure his compatriot to the Premier League.
Barca consider new contract for Koeman
Barcelona are considering extending Ronald Koeman’s contract as head coach - according to Catalunya SER.
The Dutchman’s current deal expires at the end of the season, but the club will be prepared to hand him fresh terms if certain performance criteria are met.
Barca expect Koeman to deliver silverware and find a way to integrate Riqui Puig into his starting lineup before making a final decision on his future.
Lyon sign ex-Bayern defender Boateng on free transfer
Guten tag, @JeromeBoateng!
Kamara's future at Marseille up in the air
Marseille may have kept hold of Boubacar Kamara until the end of the summer transfer window, but his future remains up in the air - according to Foot Mercato.
The 21-year-old's current deal is due to expire in June 2022, and he will be open to signing a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors in January.
Wolves and Newcastle have been linked with Kamara, who has the versatility to operate as both a traditional centre-back and a holding midfielder.
Swansea confirm Ntcham's arrival from Celtic
Swansea City has completed the signing of midfielder Olivier Ntcham subject to international clearance and EFL approval.
Full story
Man Utd saw €21m Trippier bid rejected
Manchester United saw a €21 million (£18m/$25m) bid for Atletico Madrid full-back Kieran Trippier rejected in the summer transfer window - according to Sport 1.
The La Liga champions refused to budge on their €40m (£34m/$47m) valuation of the 30-year-old, who still has two years remaining on his contract.
United’s failure to land Trippier led them to block a proposed loan move to Borussia Dortmund for Diogo Dalot.
Ederson commits to fresh terms at Man City
In safe hands!
We are delighted to announce that Ederson has signed a new five-year contract!
🔷 #ManCity | https://t.co/axa0klD5re
Man City in pole position for Haaland deal in 2022 (Sport Bild)
Dortmund stat touted for Etihad switch
Manchester City are in pole position to seal a deal for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland in 2022 - according to Sport Bild.
The 21-year-old has a €75 million (£64m/$89m) release clause that comes into effect next year, and the Premier League champions are lining up a move after missing out on Tottenham's Harry Kane this summer.
The likes of Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain have also been linked with Haaland, but City are now thought to be leading the race for his signature.
Lokomotiv Moscow announce Kerk signing
Lokomotiv signs Gyrano Kerk
Our football club has signed a contract with 25-year-old Dutch winger Gyrano Kerk. The term of the agreement is 4 years. The player took number 7
Welcome to red-green family, Gyrano!
Bayern unlikely to sign Haaland in 2022, admits Rummenigge
Bayern Munich are unlikely to sign Erling Haaland in 2022, according to the club's former CEO Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, who says it "will be difficult" to keep the Borussia Dortmund striker in Germany.
Haaland's stunning exploits in the final third at Dortmund over the past 18 months have led to him being hailed as the most talented young forward of his generation, and a number of top European clubs are reportedly keeping tabs on his progress.
Bayern are among those to have been strongly linked with the 21-year-old, and they have a history of luring the best players away from Westfalenstadion, but Rummenigge expects his next destination to be somewhere abroad.
Falcao terminates Galatasaray deal to sign for Rayo Vallecano
Radamel Falcao is on the verge of a move back to Spain.
Galatasaray have confirmed the striker has terminated his contract and Marca reports he has signed a two-year deal with Vallecano.
Profesyonel futbolcu Radamel Falcao Garcia Zarate ile şirketimiz arasındaki sözleşmeler karşılıklı olarak sonlandırılmıştır. Kamuoyuna saygıyla duyurulur.
Dynamo Kyiv may be Gabriel's only option
Benfica midfielder Gabriel is still on the hunt for a way out of the Portuguese side.
The 27-year-old had been linked to Valencia and Dynamo Kyiv as well as Sao Paulo and Internacional, reports A Bola.
But the Brazilian and Spanish options have been cut off after the transfer window closed, but he could still end up switching to the Ukrainian giants.
Troyes sign Gerson Rodrigues
Gerson Rodrigues has joined Troyes on loan from Dynamo Kyiv, the French club confirmed on Wednesday.
The Ligue 1 side can sign the 26-year-old striker on a permanent deal at the end of the season.
Ribery to join Hellas Verona?
Franck Ribery is still looking to find a new club after leaving Fiorentina.
The ex-Bayern Munich and France star could continue his career in Serie A, however, as Sky Sport in Italy claims Hellas Verona are considering offering him a contract.
Ribery has already said he wants to join the club and a deal could go through in the coming days.
Napoli to prioritise Insigne extension
Napoli are ready to prioritise a contract extension for Lorenzo Insigne now that the summer transfer window is closed - according to Calcio Mercato.
The 30-year-old's current deal is due to expire on June 30, 2022, and he will be free to negotiate a pre-contract agreement with any potential suitors from January onwards.
Barcelona have been strongly linked with Insigne, but Napoli are determined to tie the forward down to fresh terms.
Vallecano sign Sergi Guardiola on loan from Valladolid
OFICIAL | Sergi Guardiola nuevo jugador del Rayo Vallecano. Llega cedido por el @realvalladolid hasta el final de esta temporada.
¡Bienvenido, Sergi!
Bayern announce Hoffmann loan & Dakaju departure
#FCBayern have extended Ron-Thorben Hoffmann's contract until 2023, with the goalkeeper spending the rest of the season in England on loan at Sunderland. Meanwhile, Union Berlin have exercised their purchase option on Leon Dakaju.
Van de Beek agent: Man Utd 'wouldn't co-operate' amid transfer interest
Donny van de Beek's agent Guido Albers has expressed his disappointment over Manchester United's failure to "co-operate" in transfer negotiations amid interest from Serie A, Bundesliga and Premier League clubs.
Van de Beek has struggled to live up to expectations at Old Trafford since his £35 million ($48m) switch from Ajax in September 2020, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer yet to trust the midfielder with regular minutes in his starting XI.
The Dutchman is contracted to remain at United until 2025 but he was strongly linked with a move away from the club on deadline day, and Albers has now revealed that he saw his potential exit path blocked.
Martial turned down Lyon return (L'Equipe)
Man Utd striker passed up loan move
Manchester United forward Anthony Martial turned down the chance to return to Lyon on deadline day, according to L'Equipe.
The 25-year-old's representatives held talks with the French club over a loan deal, but he opted to stay at Old Trafford.
Martial struggled for form in front of goal last season and has made an underwhelming start to the 2021-22 campaign, but still has three years left to run on his current contract.
Boateng set to finalise free transfer to Lyon
Olympique Lyon are expected to complete Jerome Boateng deal today after second part of medical & two years contract set to be signed. Jerome is already in Lyon. He's joining as free agent after personal terms agreed yesterday.
He’s joining as free agent after personal terms agreed yesterday.
Man City loan Palmer-Brown to Troyes
MAJ mercato !
𝙋𝙝𝙞𝙡𝙞𝙥𝙥𝙚 𝙎𝙖𝙣𝙙𝙡𝙚𝙧 𝙚𝙨𝙩 𝙏𝙧𝙤𝙮𝙚𝙣 !
Le défenseur central néerlandais âgé de 24ans est prêté à l'ESTAC par Manchester City pour la saison 21/22 !
Bienvenue à toi Philippe !
Plus d'infos 👉 https://t.co/LSI4VKqd8t#mercato #TicTac #TeamEstac 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/HEzWdGicZX
Barcelona confirm De Jong loan from Sevilla
Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Luuk de Jong in a loan switch from Sevilla with an option to make the move permanent next June.
The 31-year-old joins up with the Blaugrana after spending two seasons with Sevilla, where he failed to find his best scoring form, and he will now be expected to chip in to help fill the void left by Antoine Griezmann.
Fulham announce Chalobah ahead of deadline
Officially official!
Arsenal confirm £16m transfer of Tomiyasu
Takehiro Tomiyasu, a 22-year-old Japan international, has joined Arsenal from Bologna for a fee of £16 million (€19m/$22m) and will wear the No.18 in north London.
Tomiyasu is a natural centre-back but has played mostly at right-back since joining Serie A in 2019, and will likely feature there after Hector Bellerin joined Real Betis on a season-long loan earlier in the day.
Griezmann returns to Atletico Madrid from Barcelona
Antoine Griezmann has made a shock return to Atletico Madrid after the Rojiblancos completed a season-long loan move for the Barcelona forward with a mandatory €40 million (£34m/$47m) option to buy.
The France international has sealed a surprise homecoming to the Wanda Metropolitano two years on from an acrimonious exit in one of the final twists to a dramatic summer transfer window.
Sporting CP add attacking midfielder Sarabia
Official. Pablo Sarabia joins Sporting CP from Paris Saint-Germain on loan. Deal completed and signed.
Grigg to Rotherham on permanent basis
Welcome to Rotherham United, Will Grigg.
The striker joins the Millers on a season-long loan from Sunderland to provide some last minute excitement!
We've beaten the clock to add a hugely experienced striker!
PSG make Mendes signing official
#WelcomeNunoMendes
❤️💙 #𝑾𝒆𝑨𝒓𝒆𝑷𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒔pic.twitter.com/WoyJV35RYh
Bournemouth sell Taylor to Exeter
Welcome, Kyle Taylor
22-year-old midfielder joins the Grecians on a permanent deal from Bournemouth
Arsenal send youngster Dinzeyi to Carlisle
Good luck with Carlisle, Jonathan!
Tottenham terminate Aurier contract
The full-back is now a free agent and can find a new club after the deadline
Tottenham have announced the termination of Serge Aurier's contract with mutual consent, enabling the Ivory Coast right-back to choose his next destination in the coming weeks as a free agent.
Aurier, 28, arrived at Spurs from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but has seen his career be plagued by inconsistency.
Sunderland bring in Bayern goalkeeper Hoffman on loan
Picture perfect.
Celtic secure Jota loan
J O T A  B H O Y
Jota has joined the Hoops from SL Benfica on a season-long loan with an option to buy, subject to international clearance.