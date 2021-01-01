Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Kane will have to force Man City move

Ben White's agent has discussed his client's move from Brighton to Arsenal, with the Gunners praised for holding their nerve in a £50 million ($69m) game of "poker" with Seagulls chairman Tony Bloom.

Bloom, a professional gambler, oversees events at the Amex Stadium and is not a man that will cash in his chips without a fight.

Premier League heavyweights from north London have, however, prevailed in a long-running battle of wills, with an England international defender lured away from the south coast as Mikel Arteta and Co played a winning hand.

