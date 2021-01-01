Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool ready to sign Rennes striker Doku

Roma ready to offload Evertion-linked Villar
Roma are ready to offload Everton-linked midfielder Gonzalo Villar - according to Tuttomercatoweb.
The Italian giants want to sell the 23-year-old in January to raise extra funds for their primary target Denis Zakaria - who is currently on the books of Borussia Monchengladbach.
Everton could be ready to pounce for Villar with Roma willing to consider a short-term loan as well as any permanent offers.
Liverpool well placed to sign Rennes striker Doku (RTL)
Belgian star emerges on Reds' radar
Liverpool are well-placed to sign Rennes striker Jeremy Doku next year, according to RTL.
The 19-year-old is expected to leave Roazhon Park next summer, and the Reds are leading the race for his signature.
Liverpool could be short on attacking options when Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane head to AFCON in the winter, and will look to bring in Doku to provide extra cover.
Oblak & Lemar in line for new Atletico deals
Jan Oblak and Thomas Lemar are both in line for new deals at Atletico Madrid - according to Sky Sports.
Both players have just under two years left to run on their current contracts, but the Spanish giants are eager to tie them down to fresh terms.
Lemar has already said yes to an extension, and Atletico have opened talks with Oblak’s representatives.
Real want Pogba & Mbappe in 2022 (Sun)
Blancos eyeing two major signings
Real Madrid are confident of signing Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe in 2022 - as The Sun reports.
Mbappe is expected to leave Paris Saint-Germain and join the Blancos next year as he continues to stall on signing a new deal with the French club.
Real want to bring in Pogba from Manchester United first, in the hope that his presence will help convince a fellow Frenchman to also head to Santiago Bernabeu.
Fenerbahce planning move for Spurs outcast Sessegnon
Fenerbahce are planning a move for Tottenham outcast Ryan Sessegnon - according to Turkish publication Takvim.
The 21-year-old has struggled to make the grade at Spurs since his £25 million ($34m) move from Fulham in 2019.
Fenerbahce could offer Sessegnon a fresh start, but it is not yet known whether they are seeking a loan or permanent deal.
Inter working hard on Barella renewal
Inter are working hard to tie Nicolo Barella down to a contract renewal - as Calcio Mercato reports.
The 24-year-old is already tied to the Italian champions until 2024, but they are eager to secure his long-term future.
Barella is open to extending his stay at San Siro, but his representatives want his €2.5 million per year wages doubled.
Fiorentina set €70m Vlahovic asking price
Fiorentina have set a €70 million (£59m/$89m) asking price for star striker Dusan Vlahovic - according to Mundo Deportivo.
The 21-year-old, who has been strongly linked with Juventus, has rejected the chance to extend his stay with La Viola beyond 2023.
Atletico Madrid have also joined the race for Vlahovic, but Fiorentina won’t let him go for a cut-price fee.
Newcastle contact Leicester over Fofana
Newcastle have contacted Leicester City over a possible deal for defender Wesley Fofana, writes RMC Sport.
The Magpies, who are now backed by a billionaire Saudi group, have made it clear that they want to sign the Frenchman in January.
Fofana is currently recovering from a broken leg, and is under contract at Leicester until 2025.
Liverpool to offer Salah new £350,000 deal (Football Insider)
Reds determined to keep hold of prized asset
Liverpool are prepared to offer Mohamed Salah a new deal worth £350,000 per week, according to Football Insider.
Speculation over the 29-year-old’s future has been raging as he edges towards the expiration of his current contract in 2023.
The Reds are now ready to make Salah their top earner to quash ongoing transfer rumours once and for all, with the Egyptian ready to commit to fresh terms at Anfield through to 2026.
West Ham set sights on Belotti
West Ham have set their sights on Torino striker Andrea Belotti - as talkSPORT reports.
The Italian club are resigned to losing the 28-year-old when his contract expires next summer, and the Hammers are poised to swoop.
Belotti will be free to thrash out a pre-contract agreement with West Ham in January if he chooses, as David Moyes seeks to bolster his options in the final third.