Barca and PSG reach Neymar agreement
Barcelona and Paris St-Germain have reportedly reached an agreement on the value of Neymar, according to BBC Sport.
Having sold the Brazilian to PSG for €222 million in 2017, Barcelona have agreed to offer the Ligue 1 champions €200m plus Jean-Clair Todibo, Ivan Rakitic and Ousmane Dembele on a season-long loan.
BBC reporter Guillem Balague however stresses the deal is not done with none of the three players being offered to PSG yet agreeing to a move.
Barcelona remain determined to bring Neymar back to Barcelona and refuse to give up hope of striking a deal before the transfer window closes.
Liverpool reject Roma over Lovren
Roma's attempt to land Dejan Lovren on loan has been shutdown by Liverpool, according to Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Serie A side made an offer to take the defender on loan with an obligation to buy but the Reds have rejected that proposal.
Roma returned for Lovren after they were unable to agree a deal with Juventus for Daniele Rugani.
Parma confident of signing Manchester United defender
Matteo Darmian could be set to join Serie A side Parma before deadline day, according to Alfredo Pedulla.
The Manchester United full-back has reportedly accepted his time with Manchester United is over and is eager to return to Italy where he previously played for Torino, Palermo and Milan.
Darmian, 29, played just seven times for United last season and is yet to feature this campaign since the arrival of Aaron Wan-Bissaka over the summer.
PSV defender joins Maccabi Haifa
Australian centre-back Trent Sainsbury has left Dutch side PSV and signed a two-year deal with Israeli club Maccabi Haifa.
The Socceroos defender struggled for game time in the Eredivisie last season having joined the team after impressing at the 2018 World Cup.
Sainsbury previously enjoyed a short loan spell with Serie A side Inter but has failed to play regular football since leaving Australian shores in 2014.
Lewandowski re-signs with Bayern Munich
Polish striker Robert Lewandowksi has signed a two-year contract extension with Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich.
The 31-year-old's deal was due to expire in 2021 but is now tied to the club until 2023.
Atletico make Icardi inquiry
The Liga giants join a race with Monaco and Napoli for the Argentine
Mauro Icardi is considering possible moves to either Atletico Madrid or Monaco, according to Gianluca di Marzio.
The Argentine remains on the outer at Inter and has been strongly linked to Napoli over the summer.
Reports now suggest Inter have agreed to terms with Monaco but Icardi is yet to make up his mind.
Atletico have also made an inquiry, though it is the French club that now appear to be in pole position.