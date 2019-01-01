Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Aubameyang in talks over new Arsenal deal

Striker set to extend stay in north London

are in talks with striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang over a new deal at Emirates Stadium, according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

The 30-year-old's current deal still has two years to run but the Gunners are ready to offer fresh terms through to 2023.

Aubameyang has scored 49 goals in 75 appearances for the club since joining from in January 2018.