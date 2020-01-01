Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Ronaldo wanted to swap Juve for PSG

Former midfielder Josh Dasilva is being monitored by the Gunners as Mikel Arteta looks to build his squad for next season.

According to the Daily Star, the star could be brought back to the Emirates next season after scoring 10 goals and four assists playing in a box-to-box role.

The 21-year-old joined Brentford from the Gunners in 2018 and has been a star in their run to the Championship playoff final.