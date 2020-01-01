Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Fati swaps Messi's brother for Ronaldo's agent

Leeds make third bid for Brighton's White
Leeds United have submitted a third bid for Brighton defender Ben White, claims The Athletic.
A fresh offer of £25 million ($32m) has been submitted for the 22-year-old, who spent last season on loan with Marcelo Bielsa's side.
Several other clubs, including Liverpool and Chelsea, have been credited with an interest in White.
Southampton closing in on Welbeck
Southampton have emerged as favourites to sign Watford striker Danny Welbeck, according to The Sun.
Welbeck is eager for a move after the Hornets' relegation and is expected to cost around £5.5 million ($7m) with a release clause in his contract.
Fati swaps Messi's brother for Ronaldo's agent
The rising star has made a bold switch in representation
Barcelona youngster Ansu Fati has made Jorge Mendes his new agent, reports Mundo Deportivo.
Mendes also represents Cristiano Ronaldo, Nelson Semedo and Angel Di Maria among other high-profile stars.
Fati's previous agent was Rodrigo Messi - the brother of Lionel - with no reason given for the change in agents.
Deulofeu confirms Watford exit
Watford attacker Gerard Deulofeu has confirmed he will be leaving the club this summer with a return to La Liga on the cards.
"My time at Watford will end this summer," he told CAT Radio. "I still don't know where I will go. The Spanish league is an option."
Watford were relegated to the Championship this season.
Man Utd circling for £40m Brooks
Bournemouth winger David Brooks has been of long-term interest to Manchester United with the club considering making a move this summer, reports the Manchester Evening News.
The 23-year-old is expected to cost around £40 million ($52m) with any move potentially relying on whether the Red Devils are able to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jadon Sancho.
Silva reveals why he snubbed Lazio in favour of Sociedad
David Silva has said Real Sociedad's style of play and family considerations led him to select the Basque side as his next destination instead of Lazio.
After 10 hugely successful years at Manchester City, Silva left England as a free agent with plenty of clubs around the world showing interest.
Lazio appeared to be in pole position to land the 34-year-old but in an unexpected move, Silva signed with Sociedad on a two-year contract on Monday.