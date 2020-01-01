Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd lining up Trippier move

are yet to discuss a new contract with Zlatan Ibrahimovic but are hoping the Swedish star wants to extend his stay.

“We haven’t started talking about this yet. We’ll do it at the right moment, it will depend on his mood, his desire,” AC Milan sporting director Ricky Massara said on Sunday.

“He has shown that he wants Milan so much, I think Milan is giving him a lot too. We hope he will have this desire for a long time to come.”