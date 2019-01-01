Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Juventus enter race for James

Bayern have first choice on the Colombian star, but the Serie A champions are in the hunt

remain in the hunt to sign 's James Rodriguez, according to Calciomercato.

Before any decision is made on the playmaker, who is in the midst of a two-year loan from , Juventus want to sort out the future of Paulo Dybala.

However, if they decide to make a move for James, their strong relationship with agent Jorge Mendes may aid in the process.