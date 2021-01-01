Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona consider shock Aubameyang-Coutinho swap

If they don't sign the striker this summer, they may never go after him again

Manchester City could give up on Harry Kane for good if they fail to land him this summer, writes the Daily Mail.

With the significantly younger Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe potentially available in 2022, they would be less tempted to return for the Tottenham striker in the future.

There is reportedly a £50 million gulf in valuations for Kane, which could prove impossible to overcome with just two weeks until the transfer deadline.