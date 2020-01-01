Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar gives thumbs up to Barcelona return

Barcelona look to cut players' wages
Barcelona are hoping to strike a pact with the club's squad in order to slash their wage bill, according to Mundo Deportivo.
The Catalans are wary of the loss of income caused by coronavirus and hope players will understand the need to reduce expenses on a temporary basis.
Coronavirus could help Premier League teams sign cheap talent
The coronavirus crisis could provide Premier League clubs with an opportunity to sign players from England's lower leagues for low prices, The Daily Mail reports.
The crisis has brought football to a halt, which will heavily impact the finances of teams in the lower leagues. That will give Premier League teams an advantage when it comes to negotiating with clubs they want to do business with this summer.
Neymar gives thumbs up to Barca summer move
Brazilian will push through transfer after being denied in 2019
Neymar will finally complete his return to Barcelona over the summer, according to Sport.
The Brazilian was widely tipped to move back to Camp Nou in 2019 but ultimately relented as Paris Saint-Germain refused to consider a sale.
But this time round he is ready to do everything in his power to force a transfer
Liverpool talks continue with Soumare
Jovic offered to Tottenham and Chelsea after isolation breach
Furious Real Madrid are ready to sell Luka Jovic after just a single season with the club, claims the Daily Star.
Jovic caused outrage when he broke isolation guidelines in his native Serbia after travelling home from Spain.
And Madrid will offer the young forward out this summer, with Tottenham and Chelsea prime candidates for his signature.