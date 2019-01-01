Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Lallana a target for MLS and China

Everton linked with young Argentine striker
Adolfo Gaich could join Everton in a deal worth £7.75 million, reports Siempre Ciclon via Toffee Web.
The 20-year-old striker is currently playing for Argentine club San Lorenzo but is yet to score this season.
Gaich made his senior debut for Argentina in September during his nation's 4-0 win over Mexico.
Brescia sack Corini with Lopez lined up
Thiago happy at Bayern
The father of Bayern Munich's Thiago Alcantara said the midfielder is more than happy at the Bundesliga giants.
The 28-year-old is into his seventh season at Bayern, a stint that has been full of trophies and regular success.
Real tracking Arsenal's Saliba
Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is keen on signing Arsenal defender William Saliba, who is currently at St Etienne on loan, reports the Express.
The 18-year-old France youth international joined the Gunners from Saint-Etienne for a fee of up to £27 million, before joining his former side on a season-long loan.
The central defender had been tipped to become a key cog in Unai Emery’s side from the 2020/21 season, but could seek an exit with the Spaniard’s future uncertain.
Celta sack manager Escriba
La Liga side Celta Vigo have sacked coach Fran Escriba just hours after his side were beaten 1-0 at home to Getafe on Sunday, as reported by Reuters.
“Fran Escriba will not continue in charge of Celta. The club would like to thank him and his coaching staff for their efforts and commitment and wish them success in the future,” the Galician club said in a statement.
Sunday’s defeat to Getafe was Celta’s fourth defeat in a row and left them 18th in the standings on nine points after 12 games.
Gerrard confident of Morelos future
Steven Gerrard is adamant that Alfredo Morelos will not be sold during the January transfer window after the Colombian fired Rangers into their first Old Firm cup final since 2011, as reported by the Herald.
The 23-year-old moved onto the 20-goal mark as he blasted in a second-half double which saw the Ibrox side comfortable 3-0 winners against a Hearts side under the interim management of Austin MacPhee to book their first visit to a domestic showpiece since the 2016 Scottish Cup final defeat to Hibs and Gerrard’s first as manager.
“I’m not confident, I am sure. I am 100 per cent sure that he is not going anywhere," Gerrard said of Morelos's future.
Lallana a target for MLS and China
The Reds midfielder may be considering two very different destinations
Adam Lallana is emerging as a target for clubs in China and Major League Soccer, with his Liverpool contract running out this summer, according to the Telegraph.
Lallana will be offered a new deal by Liverpool but could be set for a move away in January if clubs step up their interest when the transfer window re-opens.