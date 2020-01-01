Live Blog

Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale, Modric & Marcelo set for Real Madrid axe

Rooney refuses wage deferral proposal

2020-04-22T22:55:30Z

Derby County captain Wayne Rooney has told his employers that the squad will not accept a wage deferral of up to 50 per cent, according to the Daily Mail

Rooney is leading negotiations on behalf of the playing staff and will not budge from 25%, which will be returned once the Covid-19 crisis has passed.

Chelsea move for Lille pair

2020-04-22T22:45:47Z

Osimhen and Gabriel both targets in west London

Chelsea are planning a double transfer swoop on Ligue 1 side Lille, according to Le10Sport

The Blues have registered interest in 21-year-old striker Victor Osimhen, and are also considering an approach for Brazilian defender Gabriel.

Werner a 'serious alternative' to Lautaro at Barca

2020-04-22T22:35:56Z

Barcelona are considering a move for Timo Werner as a "serious alternative" up front to Lautaro Martinez, reports Mundo Deportivo

The RB Leipzig star has won a lot of fans with his performances in the Bundesliga, and he would command a much lower transfer fee than the giant sum Inter are insisting upon for their Argentine gem.

Aurier faces Tottenham axe

2020-04-22T22:25:04Z

Serge Aurier's Tottenham career may be over, claims the Daily Mail

The full-back has twice been caught breaking coronavirus lockdown regulations, leading Spurs to look for a more reliable presence in defence.

Bale, Modric & Marcelo set for Madrid axe

2020-04-22T22:15:11Z

Up to 11 players could leave Bernabeu over summer

Gareth Bale heads a star-studded list of players who Real Madrid will try to sell over the summer, according to Sport

Bale has long been linked with the exit at the Santiago Bernabeu; but the presence of club idols Luka Modric and Marcelo on the same for sale list comes as a surprise. 

The pair are considered too old to lead the Merengue from 2020-21 onwards, while James Rodriguez, Mariano, Brahim Diaz and Alvaro Odriozola are also expendable.