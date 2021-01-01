Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Tuchel wants Dortmund star Haaland at Chelsea

have agreed to sell Eric Garcia to for €3 million and the player will play for free for six months, according to presidential candidate Victor Font.

"We're asking the acting board to sign Eric Garcia," Font told the media. "Koeman's asked for him, our sporting structure [if we're elected] support it and the player wants to come because there's a European Championship this summer.

"He [would be] fundamental in the fight for three trophies this season. We know City would accept €3m plus add-ons and we wouldn't have to pay until next season - that's a lot less than Barca offered four months ago.

"The player's also ready to make a big effort and not be paid a salary until the end of the season."

