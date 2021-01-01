Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Chelsea-linked Rice angles for West Ham exit

The midfielder will reportedly snub all contract offers to force a future move

Chelsea-linked Declan Rice is upset he has been priced out of a move from West Ham this summer and is determined not to sign a new contract, according to The Times.

The England star, who is also said to be of interest to Manchester United and Manchester City, still has three years left on his current deal, so West Ham don't need to sell him right away.

However, his contract stance could ramp up transfer speculation after a relatively quiet summer of rumours for him.