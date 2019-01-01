Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Manchester United want Lille star Soumare to replace Pogba

Forster happy to take pay cut for Celtic stay
Fraser Forster is open to taking a pay cut in order to stay at Celtic on a permanent deal.
The goalkeeper is on loan from Southampton for the season and has three years left on his contract with the club.
He hopes to stay in Glasgow for the long-term and although his £70,000 per week wages are beyond Celtic's budget, he is willing to compromise.
"To come back to Celtic like this is fantastic so I’d never say no to this club," he said. "But it’s early doors and a lot of it is out of my hands. We’ll just have to wait and see. It’s so early in the season but [like I say], I’d never ever say no to this club."
AC Milan consider January bid for Aurier
AC Milan are considering a bid for Tottenham full-back Serge Aurier, Calciomercato says.
The 26-year-old right-back joined the London club from Paris Saint-Germain in 2017 but reportedly came close to leaving the club in the summer transfer window.
Milan have been linked with him for some time and could try to lure him to Italy in 2020.
Sane still wants Bayern Munich move
Man City in talks with Oyarzabal to replace him
Leroy Sane wants to leave Manchester City for Bayern Munich, according to Sky Sport in Germany.
The German champions tried to land the winger in the close season, but City were able to hold on to him.
Sane is injured and will be out of action until February, but Bayern are still eager to get him and he hopes to return to Germany.
City, meanwhile, have already identified his successor - Real Sociedad star Mikel Oyarzabal, and they have already opened talks to sign him.
Inter determined to sign Vertonghen from Spurs
Inter will continue their pursuit of Jan Vertonghen, even though Tottenham have warned they will not sell the defender in January.
The Serie A side have been closely linked with the Belgian centre-back, whose contract expires at the end of the season.
The Guardian reports that the Premier League side have told the Italian club that there is no chance of a January move, though Inter are willing to wait to land him in the summer.
Man Utd target Soumare as Pogba replacement
Red Devils also eye Lyon star Dembele
Manchester United have set their sights on Lille star Boubakary Soumare as a potential replacement for Paul Pogba, ESPN reports.
The 20-year-old has impressed in Ligue 1 but he could be available for free at the end of the season, when his contract expires.
Lille hope to tie him down to a new deal, but United could swoop in for him in case they lose France star Pogba.
The Red Devils are also eyeing France striker Moussa Dembele, who continues to shine with Lyon.