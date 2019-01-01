Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd to launch £90m Maguire bid

Arsenal turn to £20m Fraser in wake of Zaha snub
Arsenal are set to turn their attention to Bournemouth winger Ryan Fraser after Crystal Palace rejected their enquiry for Wilfried Zaha, reports The Daily Star.
The Eagles have rebuffed an enquiry of £40 million ($50m) for the Ivory Coast winger, and so Unai Emery will look to Fraser as a less expensive option at £20m ($25m).
The Scottish international was one of the Premier League's brightest talents last season, scoring seven goals and assisting 17 as the Cherries finished 14th.
Ozil emerges as Fenerbahce target
The German midfielder could call time on his six-year Arsenal stint
Mesut Ozil has emerged as a transfer target for Turkish club Fenerbahce, reports TRT Spor (via ESPN).
The midfielder's inconsistent form last season has led to rumours of a move away, and the likelihood of a move to Turkey is at "50-51%".
Wages would likely prove to be the biggest barrier to any potential move however, with the 30-year-old reportedly earning £350,000-a-week at Arsenal.
TRT Spor journalist Fatih Dogan said: "Fenerbahce president Ali Koc is working very hard to sign him. They are working on it. I think it’s going very well. Right now, I can say the possibility is 50-51% positive.”
£40m Ake linked with surprise City move
Bournemouth defender Nathan Ake has been linked with a surprise move to Premier League champions Manchester City this summer, reports The Mirror.
The centre-back would cost Pep Guardiola's side around £40 million ($50m) to prize away from the Vitality Stadium, but he is seen as a more viable option than Harry Maguire after Leicester put a valuation of £100m on the defender.
Ake would also boost City's home-grown player total, with their current amount of non home-grown players one more than Premier League regulations permit at 18.
Lukaku's Inter move stalls over transfer fee
The Belgian has been strongly linked with a move to the San Siro this summer
Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku's move to Inter has hit a roadblock over the former's £75 million ($94m) valuation of the player, reports The Express.
The Serie A side reportedly want to take the 26-year-old on a two-year loan worth £10m with an obligation to purchase for £60m, while the Red Devils are standing firm and demanding £75m if they are to let him leave Old Trafford.
Napoli have now also joined the race with Inter and have reportedly made an enquiry for the striker, although he would prefer to join Antonio Conte at the San Siro.
Man Utd to launch £90m Maguire bid
The Red Devils are hot on the trail of the England centre-back
Manchester United are set to make an offer of £90 million ($113m) for Leicester City centre-back Harry Maguire, reports The Daily Star.
The Red Devils have been repeatedly linked with the England international for over a year, and will offer Maguire the chance to become their third-highest paid player at £250,000-a-week.
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has already seen a bid of £70m ($88m) knocked back by the Foxes this summer, but he remains determined to get his man as the fee creeps towards Leicester's £100m ($125m) asking price.