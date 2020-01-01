Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Inter keen on Kante

Celtic's Hendry bound for Belgium
Scottish defender Jack Hendry is set to leave Celtic for a one-year loan with Belgian club KVV Oostende, according to the Daily Record.
Hendry is undergoing a medical today with the move to be confirmed tomorrow.
The 25-year-old has struggled with injuries of late and was most recently playing in Australia for Melbourne City.
Minnesota sign Boca's Reynoso
MLS club Minnesota United have secured the services of Boca Juniors midfielder Emanuel Reynoso, claims Fichajes.
The American side were initially interested in a one-year loan deal but have instead paid $4.5 million to sign him permanently.
The 24-year-old has spent his entire career in Argentina and joined Boca in 2018.
Inter keen on Kante
The Frenchman is wanted in Italy
Inter are interested in an off-season move for Chelsea midfielder N'Golo Kante, reports La Gazzetta dello Sport.
The Blues are reportedly open to offers for the 29-year-old with Antonio Conte keen to make a number of transfers in the summer.
Along with Kante, Inter are also considering moves for Edin Dzeko and Jan Vertonghen.
City Football Group in talks for Ligue 2 side
City Football Group (CFG) are looking at acquiring Ligue 2 club ESTAC Troyes, according to L'Est-Eclair via GFNF.
The second-division side are valued up to €10 million (£9m/$11m) with CFG recently deciding against purchasing AS Nancy.
Serie A trio circling for Sarr
Former Nice defender Malang Sarr is attracting interest from Torino, Atalanta and Fiorentina, reports Gianluca Di Marzio.
The 21-year-old recently became a free agent and is eager to take a step forward in his career.
Along with the Serie A trio, Bundesliga clubs are also reportedly showing interest in Sarr.
Lampard denies new signings unsettling Chelsea
Frank Lampard insists that the signings of RB Leipzig striker Timo Werner and Ajax playmaker Hakim Ziyech shouldn't unsettle Chelsea's current group after seeing his side suffer another setback away at Sheffield United.
The Blues lost 3-0 at Bramall Lane on the same day that Ziyech was pictured in Chelsea's training kit at Cobham Training Centre as excitement grows over the west London club's transfer activity.
Along with the two signings already completed the Blues look set to do further business, with £90m-rated ($114m) Bayer Leverkusen star Kai Havertz and Leicester City Ben Chilwell in their sights.