Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Haaland's Dortmund release clause details revealed

Real Madrid eye Napoli's Ruiz
Real Madrid have shown interest in signing Napoli midfielder Fabian Ruiz.
The 24-year-old has impressed in the Serie A over the last few seasons and has caught the eye of the La Liga champions, reports CalcioMercato.
Ruiz, who has been at Napoli since leaving Betis in 2018, has seven caps for the Spain national team.
Inter set to put Pinamonti up for sale
Andrea Pinamonti is set to be placed on Inter's transfer list, according to a report from CalcioMercato.
The 21-year-old forward has only made one appearance for the Nerazzurri since returning from a loan spell with Genoa.
'He's a friend' - Silva names PSG's Mbappe as dream signing for Man City
Bernardo Silva admits he'd love to see Manchester City try to sign Paris Saint-Germain star Kylian Mbappe.
The 21-year-old, who already has six goals from five Ligue 1 games this season, continues to be linked with a future move to Real Madrid.
Haaland's Dortmund release clause to become active in 2022
Details of the BVB striker's contract have been exposed
Erling Haaland release clause will be valid by June *2022* for €75m, as reported on @podcastherewego. Borussia Dortmund board are in love with Haaland and hope to keep him also on next summer - for sure, they have no intention of selling Erling for €75m on 2021... 🇳🇴 #Haaland https://t.co/B0AItRHDHZ— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) October 26, 2020
Arnold to commit future to Socceroos
Graham Arnold will reject interest from overseas clubs and commit his future to the Australian national team, The Age reports.
Arnold has received offers from K-League giants FC Seoul and an unnamed MLS club, but has decided to stay with the Socceroos.
The former Sydney FC coach's contract with the national team expires in June 2022.