Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Messi in talks to finish career at Inter Miami

Man City still far from matching Kane price tag
Manchester City will have to improve their offer for Harry Kane by £50 million ($68m) if they are to convince Tottenham to sell.
The Mirror reports the Premier League champions have not made an improved bid since their £100m ($136m) offer was turned down.
City are willing to go as high as £120m ($163m) with further bonuses, but even that will not be enough to seal the deal.
Southampton to move for Celtic star Christie
Southampton are hopeful of securing a bargain deal for Ryan Christie, says The Sun.
The 26-year-old midfielder can leave the Scottish side for free at the end of the season and while the Saints are prepared to wait until then to sign him, they believe they can talk Celtic into lowering their asking price before the current transfer window ends.
Messi in Inter Miami talks (Mirror)
David Beckham has been in touch with the PSG star
David Beckham is trying to convince Lionel Messi to finish his career at Inter Miami, says The Mirror.
The Argentina icon recently joined Paris Saint-Germain on a two-year deal but the Inter Miami owner has already been in touch to discuss a possible switch to MLS in 2023.
Messi was in Miami recently to buy property and Beckham hopes he will commit to playing for the club before hanging up his boots.
Pogba will not be sold by Man Utd - Solskjaer
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is confident Paul Pogba will still be a Manchester United player when the transfer window closes.
The 28-year-old midfielder continues to be linked with a move away but the coach insists he will not be sold despite having less than a year left on his contract.
Rodriguez to leave Everton for Newcastle?
Newcastle are set to make a move for Everton midfielder James Rodriguez, according to Fiches.net.
The Toffees are prepared to offload the Colombia international this summer and the Magpies are prepared to enter talks with him.