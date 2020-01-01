Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Barcelona readying £20m Willian bid

Dortmund close to £22m deal for Can
Borussia Dortmund could announce the signing of Emre Can on Thursday, according to the Daily Mail.
It's reported Dortmund have agreed to a £22 million deal with Juventus for the German midfielder.
The move could be an initial loan deal with an obligation to buy at season's end.
Burnley set to sign Bristol's Brownhill
Burnley are close to agreeing to a deal to sign Bristol City midfielder Josh Brownhill, reports the Daily Mail.
The Clarets are expected to send striker Nahki Wells to Bristol as part of the deal.
Brownhill has impressed in the Championship this season, scoring five goals and providing two assists with the Robins currently sixth in the league.
Brighton battling for Chelsea's Lamptey
Chelsea's teenage right-back Tariq Lamptey is the subject of a £6 million (€7m/$8m) bid from Brighton, according to The Sun.
A number of clubs including Crystal Palace and Lille have been circling for the 19-year-old, who is out of contract at Stamford Bridge at season's end.
Lamptey has been in Chelsea's youth academy since 2006 but has made just one senior appearance for the Blues.
Aston Villa plotting late move for Slimani or Benteke
Dean Smith is desperate to add another striker to his Aston Villa squad before the transfer window closes.
The Daily Star reports that Leicester City's Islam Slimani and Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke are both on Villa's radar.
In the wake of a serious injury to Brazilian centre-forward Wesley, Smith has already brought in Genk attacker Mbwana Samatta.
Barca readying £20m Willian bid
The Brazilian could be heading to Spain
Barcelona are looking to make a last-ditch bid to sign Willian from Chelsea this month, according to Sky Sports News.
They claim Barca are willing to pay £20 million (€23m/$26m) for the 31-year-old despite his contract being up at the end of the season.
Willian has played 30 times in all competitions for Chelsea so far this season, contributing five goals and five assists.
Lazio join the race for Giroud
Lazio are ready to swoop for Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The Serie A club have agreed personal terms with the French striker but the deal hinges on the Blues in turn signing Dries Mertens from Napoli.
Tottenham are also circling for Giroud but it's reported Lazio are now leading the race should Chelsea allow him to leave.