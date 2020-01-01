Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Arsenal run out of time to get Aouar deal done

Leeds back in for Cantwell
Whites still want Canaries star
Leeds have rekindled their interest in Norwich midfielder Todd Cantwell, according to Football Insider.
The Whites have seen one move for the 22-year-old knocked back but, having missed out on other targets, and are now ready to table a fresh bid.
Dortmund reveal Sancho could've left for Man Utd
Jadon Sancho could have secured a move to Manchester United had certain conditions been met, with Dortmund insisting that the "door closed" and that a transfer is now not possible.
Sporting director Michael Zorc has said: "We had clear agreements with him that he could make a transfer under certain circumstances, up to a certain point in time. And then the door closed."
Dembele listening to Liverpool & Man Utd
Manchester United may face competition from arch-rivals Liverpool if they want to prise Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona, claims Sport.
The World Cup-winning winger has opened an exit door at Camp Nou and could soon be heading to the Premier League.
Arsenal losing Aouar hope
Arsenal fear that are destined to miss out on the signing of Houssem Aouar, reports talkSPORT.
The Lyon playmaker is wanted by clubs across Europe, meaning that the Gunners may be left empty-handed as they lack the funds required to compete in a transfer scramble.
Jimenez signs new contract at Wolves
✍️ #Raul2024 pic.twitter.com/fpUQEYlwly— Wolves (@Wolves) October 3, 2020
Foyth to make Villarreal loan move
Tottenham defender Juan Foyth is set to join Villarreal on loan, claims Fabrizio Romano.
The Argentine will move to Spain in a deal which includes an option to buy in the summer of 2021.
Arsenal run out of time to get Aouar deal done
Lyon rule out move for playmaker & Depay
Lyon will not be letting Houssem Aouar or Memphis Depay leave before Monday's transfer deadline, claims RMC Sport.
The Ligue 1 outfit had been open to doing deals for the Arsenal and Barcelona-linked pair, but they made it clear that agreements had to be in place by Friday.
King considering Serie A switch
Torreira passes Atletico medical
Lucas Torreira has, according to Libertad Digital, passed a medical at Atletico Madrid.
The Liga giants must, however, move another midfielder off their books before completing a deal with Arsenal.
Everton edging towards Godfrey capture
Everton are closing in on a £25 million deal for Norwich defender Ben Godfrey, according to Sky Sports.
The latest offer on the table from the Toffees could rise as high as £30m with add-ons, with Carlo Ancelotti determined to land a talented England U21 international.
New arrival in Bilbao
𝗕𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗚𝗨𝗘𝗥 1⃣2⃣#OngiEtorriBerenguer 🔴⚪️#AthleticClub 🦁 pic.twitter.com/E3iP2Ip5u0— Athletic Club (@Athletic_en) October 3, 2020
Ex-Man Utd star Kagawa leaves Zaragoza
Real Zaragoza have terminated the contract of ex-Manchester United star Shinji Kagawa.
The Spanish club confirmed the Japanese midfielder's departure in a statement on their website, which reads: "Real Zaragoza has ended the contractual relationship it had with footballer Shinji Kagawa.
"The Club wishes to thank the professionalism shown by the player during the time that he has worn the Zaragoza clothing, while wishing him future professional success."
Roca set to complete Bayern transfer
Espanyol midfielder Marc Roca is set to complete a move to Bayern Munich - according to SPORT.
The 23-year-old will move to Allianz Arena for a fee of €15 million (£14m/$18m) pending a medical.
Roca has racked up 121 appearances in all competitions for Espanyol over the past four years, scoring three goals.
PSG ready to launch fresh Alli bid
French champions not giving up on England midfielder
Paris Saint-Germain are ready to launch a fresh loan bid for Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli - according to The Telegraph.
Spurs have already rejected a £3 million loan offer from the French champions, but they are planning to test the Premier League club's resolve again before the transfer deadline.
Alli has fallen down the pecking order at Tottenham under Jose Mourinho at the start of the 2020-21 season.
Derby close in on West Brom striker Austin
Derby County are closing in on a deal for West Brom striker Charlie Austin - according to Sky Sports.
The Rams have opened negotiations with the Baggies over a transfer for the 31-year-old, who now finds himself out of favour at the Hawthorns.
Austin has yet to feature for West Brom in the Premier League this term, but came off the bench during an EFL Cup third-round defeat against Brentford last week.
Alaves sign Tavares on loan from Benfica
✅ 𝗢𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗜𝗔𝗟: Tomás Tavares ficha por el Deportivo Alavés. #OngiEtorriTavares #GoazenGlorioso 🦊— Deportivo Alavés (@Alaves) October 3, 2020
Three clubs chasing Leeds midfielder Bogusz
Leeds midfielder Mateusz Bogusz is being chased by three lower league clubs ahead of Monday's transfer deadline - according to Football Insider.
Portsmouth, Swindon Town and Gillingham are all interested in signing the 19-year-old, who has been told he can go out on loan for rest of the season.
Bogusz appeared in Leeds' EFL Cup second-round clash with Hull last month, which ended in a surprise penalty shoot-out defeat.
West Ham & Palace vying for Walcott
West Ham and Crystal Palace are vying for the signature of Everton winger Theo Walcott - according to TEAMtalk.
Both clubs have contacted the Toffees over the 31-year-old's availability, with Carlo Ancelotti happy to sanction his departure before the transfer deadline.
Fulham and Newcastle have also been linked with Walcott, while his former club Southampton are weighing up an approach of their own.
Burnley cool interest in Wilson
Burnley have cooled their interest in Liverpool midfielder Harry Wilson - according to Football Insider.
The Clarets were hoping to lure the 23-year-old to Turf Moor, but have been put off by the Reds' £15 million ($19m) asking price.
Wilson played the full 90 minutes of Liverpool's EFL Cup fourth-round defeat to Arsenal on Thursday.
Lukaku warns Man Utd against signing a new striker
Romelu Lukaku has warned Manchester United against signing a new striker due to the dressing room "chemistry" between Anthony Martial, Mason Greenwood and their team-mates.
United have spent just £35 million ($45m) in the summer transfer window to date, with ex-Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek the only new arrival at Old Trafford despite plenty of links to a number of other top players across Europe.
A long-winded pursuit of Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho has been well-documented, while the likes of Alex Telles, Ousmane Dembele, Saul Niguez and Dayot Upamecano have also been mooted as potential targets for the Red Devils.
Fulham interested in PSV defender Baumgartl
Arsenal ready to loan out Saliba
Arsenal are ready to send William Saliba out on loan - according to The Guardian.
Rennes are interested in signing the 19-year-old on a short-term deal, with the Gunners eager for the defender to take in regular minutes elsewhere.
Arsenal signed Saliba for £27 million ($35m) from Saint Etienne last summer before loaning him back to Geoffroy Stadium for the duration of the 2019-20 season.
Juve determined to tie up Chiesa deal
Juventus are determined to tie up a deal for Fiorentina winger Federico Chiesa - according to Calcio Mercato.
La Viola will let the 22-year-old leave if the Bianconeri meet their €60 million (£54m/$70m) asking price before the transfer market closes on Monday.
Chiesa has scored once in his first three appearances for Fiorentina this season.
Milan in talks to sign Rudiger
Chelsea star could be Italy-bound
Milan are in talks to sign Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger - according to Calcio Mercato.
The Rossoneri have made contact with the Germany international's representatives over a season-long loan deal.
Tottenham have also been linked with Rudiger, who has fallen out of favour at Chelsea at the start of the 2020-21 campaign.
Leeds submit £25m offer for Man Utd's James
Whites eager to bring in Wales international
Leeds United have submitted a £25 million ($32m0 bid for Manchester United winger Daniel James - according to Football Insider.
The Red Devils are unwilling to let the Welshman leave on a short-term deal, but may consider selling him outright before the transfer window closes.
James was left out of the United squad that beat Brighton 3-2 in the Premier League last weekend.
Napoli lead race to snare Bakayoko
Napoli want to loan Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko with their coach Gennaro Gattuso impressed with his previous spell at Milan.
Di Marzio reports Gattuso's Napoli have taken the lead over Milan in acquiring the 26-year-old, in a deal that would not have a formal option to buy.
Bakayoko, who spent last season on loan at Monaco, was at Milan for a season during 2018-19 while Gattuso was in charge.
PSG sporting director Leonardo slams Tuchel for transfer demands and says he could be sanctioned
Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo has hit out at his manager Thomas Tuchel, saying he did not appreciate his recent statements urging club management to make signings.
West Ham open talks for Marseille defender Caleta-Car
West Ham want to sign £20 million-rated Marseille centre-half Duje Caleta-Car, reports Daily Mail.
Having come up short in his pursuit of Burnley's James Tarkowski, Hammers boss David Moyes has turned his attention toward the 24-year-old Croatian international.
Eze: Crystal Palace boss Hodgson doesn’t want to put pressure on new signing
Crystal Palace boss Roy Hodgson says he does not want to put pressure on new recruit Eberechi Eze after impressing in his short spell so far.
Southampton hoping to sign Diallo after losing Sangare due to work permit issues
Southampton manager Ralph Hasenhuttl is hoping to finalise Ibrahima Diallo’s move from Brest before the transfer window closes.
Hammers yet to make Dawson offer
West Ham have been linked with a move for Watford central defender Craig Dawson but are yet to make an official approach, according to The Athletic.
The Premier League club are looking for defensive reinforcements ahead of the transfer window shutting on Monday night, but have not yet made an offer for Dawson despite being linked with the 30 year old.
Man Utd to loan Dalot to Milan
The Red Devils defender is set to get a move to Serie A
Manchester United left-back Diogo Dalot is closing in on a loan move to Milan as he jets to Italy for a medical with the Serie A club.
According to Di Marzio, the 21-year-old will arrive at the San Siro on Saturday to complete medical tests ahead of a temporary move to the Italian top flight.
Dalot joined United in 2018 but has only made 35 appearances across all competitions for the club in two seasons.
Barca's Todibo closes in on Fulham move
Barcelona defender Jean-Clair Todibo is set to join Fulham in a £16 million (€18m/$21m deal after telling the La Liga giants he wants more game time.
The 20-year-old has found himself on the outskirts of Barca's squad under Ronald Koeman and the Premier League side are willing to pay Barca's asking price, according to Sport.
Any sale of Todibo to Fulham is likely to include a buyback option for Barca.
Torino being denied in chase for Brescia's Torregrossa
Torino have made an offer for Brescia attacker Ernesto Torregrossa but the Serie B club are unwilling to sell.
Di Marzio reports Brescia president Massimo Cellino has told the Turin club that the 28-year-old isn't for sale at any price.
Torregrossa scored seven goals in 25 Serie A appearances last season as Brescia eventually suffered relegation from Italy's top flight.
Guardiola uncertain on Garcia's Man City future with Barcelona ready to make fresh move
Pep Guardiola has admitted he doesn't know if Eric Garcia will still be with Manchester City after the transfer window closes.