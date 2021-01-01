Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Liverpool lining up Gerrard to succeed Klopp

Time zone mix-up saw Man Utd miss out on Haaland
A mix-up between European time zones caused Manchester United to miss out on signing Erling Haaland for just £3 million ($4.1m) when he was still at Molde, reports the Mirror.
The Red Devils were told to phone Haaland’s agent Jim Solbakken at 9am to finalise a transfer, but thought that was 9am UK time rather than Scandinavian time, which is an hour ahead.
Therefore, when they did make the call it was actually 10am in Norway and Molde had already agreed a deal with Red Bull Salzburg.
Barca eye Bastoni move
Barcelona are interested in signing Inter defender Alessandro Bastoni, according to Calciomercato.
The Catalan giants are keen to sign a young central defender for the long term, and have set their sights on the 21-year-old Italy international.
However, Inter are reluctant to let the player leave and would demand at least double the €30 million (£26m/$36m) they paid Atalanta for Bastoni three years ago.
Liverpool lining up Gerrard as Klopp replacement - Mirror
The Reds are preparing for Jurgen Klopp to leave for the Germany job
Liverpool are lining up Rangers boss Steven Gerrard as their new manager, according to the Mirror.
The Merseysiders increasingly believe that current boss Jurgen Klopp is ready to quit the club and replace Joachim Low as manager of the German national team.
That has prompted the club to consider replacements with former captain Gerrard, who is on the brink of winning the Scottish Premiership title, at the top of their shortlist.
Bailly in talks over new deal
Manchester United defender Eric Bailly is in talks over a new contract, reports The Sun.
The 26-year-old, who has 18 months left on his current deal, has struggled with injury during his time at Old Trafford but some impressive recent performances have prompted the club to begin talks over a new three-year contract.
However, if an agreement isn't reached by the summer United will consider offers for the defender as they do not want to risk him leaving on a free transfer in 2022.
Man City to move for Haaland despite Raiola involvement
Manchester City will rival Manchester United for the signing of Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland this summer despite Pep Guardiola’s difficult relationship with his agent Mino Raiola, reports the Mirror.
Raiola fell out with the City boss over his treatment of Zlatan Ibrahimovic when he was in charge of Barcelona.
However, that will not impact City’s transfer plans, and they will press ahead with a £100 million ($139m) move for the Norway international.