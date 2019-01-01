Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Bale refuses to be part of Madrid's 'operation Neymar'

D.C. United in talks with Sturridge
D.C. United are in talks with Daniel Sturridge, according to ESPN.
The out-of-contract striker has been training in the U.S. and could make a move stateside, but D.C. United are concerned by his injury history.
D.C. will have a Designated Player Spot open up this winter when Wayne Rooney moves to Derby County.
Real Madrid loan goalkeeper to Valladolid
Real Madrid have loaned Andriy Lunin to Real Valladolid for the upcoming season.
Lunin, who spent last season on loan with Leganes, will join Enzo Zidane as Real Madrid goalkeepers loaned out this summer.
Galatasaray join Joao Mario race
Galatasaray are the latest team to join the race to sign Joao Mario from Inter, according to O Jogo.
The Turkish side want to secure a permanent transfer for the midfielder, who is not in Antonio Conte's plans.
The Portugal midfielder has been linked to Monaco, Bayer Leverkusen, RB Leipzig and Lazio as well as Everton, Wolves and West Ham before the close of the English transfer window.
Valencia confirm Mangala signing
Valencia have confirmed the signing of Eliaquim Managala, who joins on a two-year contract.
Mangala featured for the Spanish side on loan in 2016-17, making 30 appearances in La Liga.
The defender was released by Manchester City this summer, having not featured for the club at all last season.
WELCOME @Elia22Mangala! Good to have you back 🖤🦇— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) August 13, 2019
📰Official Statement ➡️ https://t.co/HPOJ6jfpCE pic.twitter.com/LTSDMVfR5K
Rapids' Blomberg joins GIF Sundsvall on loan
Johan Blomberg has joined GIF Sundsvall on loan for the remainder of his contract, the Colorado Rapids announced.
Blomberg appeared in 27 games for the Rapids since joining in 2018.
“We would like to thank Johan for his service to the Rapids over the last two seasons. We wish him nothing but the best as he continues his career in Sweden” Executive Vice President & General Manager Padraig Smith said.
Overmars hopeful of Van de Beek stay
Ajax director of football Marc Overmars says he is hopeful that Donny van de Beek will remain with the club despite Real Madrid interest.
The Dutch midfielder has been linked with a move but Overmars says he doesn't think he will follow the likes of Frenkie de Jong and Matthijs de Ligt out the door.
Valencia sign Costa from Villarreal
Valencia have confirmed the signing of veteran left-back Jaume Costa from Villarreal.
🦇 WELCOME @jaumecosta11 🎉— Valencia CF English 🦇💯 (@valenciacf_en) August 13, 2019
📰Official Statement: https://t.co/d3vmAvMCGi pic.twitter.com/7ReKOW1SyI
Costa, 31, came up through the ranks of Valencia but never made a first-team appearance before moving to Villarreal in 2010.
No quick deal in sight as Barca & PSG open Neymar talks
Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain have begun talks over a move for Neymar, but Goal can confirm that a deal between the two sides is still far away.
PSG are open to taking Philippe Coutinho as part of any deal, but have also demanded that Nelson Semedo and a cash lump sum be included.
Barca, however, do not want to fork out a large sum of money and are not looking to part with Semedo, instead offering Ivan Rakitic.
Leverkusen close the door on big summer move
Bayer Leverkusen will not be making any big purchases before the transfer window shuts, says the club's sporting director Simon Rolfes.
With Kai Havertz expected to leave next summer, Leverkusen have been linked with a move for Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo as his eventual replacement.
But it appears that the Spain U21 international, who is rated at €30 million (£28m/$34m), will be too expensive for the club.
"We will certainly not be able to do any transfer of this magnitude this summer," Rolfes told Kicker.
Valencia consider Werner and Diaz to replace Rodrigo
Valencia are considering RB Leipzig's Timo Werner and Real Madrid's Mariano Diaz among others as replacements for Rodrigo, according to AS.
Atletico Madrid are closing in on a €60 million (£56m/$67m) deal for Rodrigo, and Valencia will look to reinvest that money straight away.
Florian Thauvin, Andre Silva and Cristhian Stuani have also been mentioned as possible reinforcements for Los Che.
Man City avoid transfer ban
Manchester City have avoided a transfer ban related to the illegal transfer and registration of players under the age of 18.
City, however, were found guilty of violations but were instead FIFA fined the club CHF 370,000 (£315,000/$380,000).
The move came as something of a surprise after Barcelona, Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Chelsea were banned from signing new players as punishment for similar offences.
Barca spokesman confirms Bayern interest in Coutinho
A spokesman for Barcelona has confirmed that Bayern Munich are interested in acquiring Philippe Coutinho.
Coutinho has failed to live up to expectations since a January 2018 move from Liverpool, and Barca have been looking to offload the Brazilian this summer.
In addition to Bayern Munich, Barca have also offered Coutinho to PSG as part of a deal to bring Neymar back to the Camp Nou.
Man Utd won't listen to offers for Pogba
The France midfielder is set to stay at Old Trafford
Manchester United won't listen to any offers for Paul Pogba before the current transfer window closes, according to the Telegraph.
The European transfer window doesn't close until early September, allowing the likes of Juventus and Real Madrid to potentially bring the French star in.
But Ole Gunnar Solskjaer believes Pogba is vital to his plans this season and with the English window closed, United would no longer be able to bring in a replacement should they sell.
Danilo looking forward to Ronaldo reunion
New Juventus signing Danilo has said he's looking forward to reuniting with former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo.
The duo played together at Real Madrid before Danilo departed for Manchester City and one year later, Ronaldo left the Bernabeu for Juve.
But now the pair have been reunited after Danilo moved to Turin last week as part of a deal that saw Joao Cancelo move the opposite way to City.
Pellegrini nearing Cagliari loan
Juventus left-back Luca Pellegrini is closing in on a season-long loan move to Cagliari, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.
The 20-year-old spent time on loan at Cagliari last season when he was a Roma player, before making a move to Juve in the summer.
And now the Italy U20 international is now set to return to Sardinia for the 2019-20 season.
Samassekou to join Hoffenheim in €14m move
Red Bull Salzburg midfielder Diadie Samassekou is set for a €14 million (£13m/$16m) move to Hoffenheim, RMC Sport reports.
The 23-year-old has been on the radar of several clubs across Europe in recent months, including AC Milan, Leicester and Borussia Dortmund.
But Hoffenheim have won the race and are set to break their club record for a transfer, previously set when they paid €11m in 2017 for Andrej Kramaric.
Bale refuses to be part of Madrid's 'operation Neymar'
Welsh star considers legal action over club 'mistreatment'
Gareth Bale has refused to form part of a potential Real Madrid bid for Neymar and has even threatened to take legal action against the club, claims Sport.
The Welshman is not part of Zinedine Zidane's first-team plans for 2019-20, but so far efforts to sell him have been fruitless, not least because of his own reluctance to take a cut in salary.
And amid rumours he could be sent to PSG as a makeweight to bring in the Brazilian, Bale is prepared to sue Madrid for alleged mistreatment.
Rodrigo says goodbye to Valencia ahead of Atletico switch
Valencia star Rodrigo has bid farewell to his team-mates as he prepares to finalise his move to Atletico Madrid, according to Marca.
The forward is expected to travel to the Spanish capital today in order to undergo a medical prior to completion of the deal.
Atletico will pay out €60 million (£56m/$67m) for the 28-year-old, sources close to negotiations told Goal.
Man Utd-linked Diop focused on West Ham
Issa Diop is among those to have generated talk of interest from Manchester United, but the highly-rated defender insists he does not consider West Ham to be a transfer “springboard”.
Prior to the Red Devils piecing together a record-breaking £80 million ($96m) deal for Harry Maguire, alternative centre-half options were said to have figured on their radar.
Diop was among those mooted as a target for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, with those at Old Trafford seemingly keen to bring in Premier League experience.
Man Utd release Barlow on loan
#MUAcademy U23s midfielder Aidan Barlow has joined Tromso on a temporary basis until December 2019 🇳🇴— Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 13, 2019
Good luck, Aidy! #MUFC
Barca offer €100m plus Coutinho for Neymar
Barcelona have sent a delegation to France for talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a deal for Neymar.
Technical manager Eric Abidal, along with board member Javier Bordas, and Andre Cury, a specialist in the Brazilian market, have flown to Paris to discuss an offer worth €100 million plus Philippe Coutinho for the Brazil star.
Pereira joins Hearts on loan
Manchester United have sent 23-year-old goalkeeper Joel Pereira on loan to Hearts.
The Portugal Under 21 international will spend a fifth spell away from Old Trafford as he looks to gain first-team football in the Scottish Premiership.
Zaniolo on verge of signing Roma deal
Nicolo Zaniolo is set to sign a new five-year contract with Roma, Corriere dello Sport reports.
The midfielder has been linked with Manchester United, Tottenham and Juventus after his impressive season in the Italian top-flight.
But he will instead extend his stay in the Italian capital as the two parties are close to an agreement.
Wober leaves Sevilla for Salzburg
Red Bull Salzburg have confirmed the signing of Max Wober from Sevilla.
The 21-year-old defender joined Sevilla from Ajax in January but made just eight appearances for the Spanish side.
The Austria international has opted to return to his homeland, signing a five-year deal with the reigning Bundesliga champions.
OFFIZIELL: Servus in Salzburg, Max Wöber! Der 21-jährige Innenverteidiger kommt FC Sevilla und unterschreibt einen Vertrag bis 2024. #WirSindSalzburg pic.twitter.com/GhKsxeKR9D— FC Red Bull Salzburg (@RedBullSalzburg) August 13, 2019
Lazio in talks with Llorente
Lazio are the latest team to enter the race to sign Fernando Llorente this summer.
The striker's contract at Tottenham expired this summer and he is negotiating his next move.
Napoli are said to be making a move for the 34-year-old, while Roma are also interested but Corriere dello Sport says Lazio have already offered a three-year contract to the Spain international and are confident of signing him.
Lyon eye ex-Arsenal youngster Reine-Adelaide
Lyon are advancing on interest in Angers midfielder Jeff Reine-Adelaide, L'Equipe reports.
The 21-year-old joined Angers from Arsenal last year and has made a big impression in France. His 2019-20 campaign has got off to a perfect start, as he scored and set up another in their 3-1 win over Bordeaux at the weekend.
Bayern Munich and Monaco have already been linked, but it is Lyon who look set to make an offer of around €20 million,
Moyes open to Inter Miami job
David Moyes says he is interested in joining David Beckham’s new MLS franchise, Inter Miami.
The former Manchester United and Everton manager has been touted as a candidate to coach the team as they prepare for their first season in MLS.
And he has admitted that he would consider moving to the United States if the offer arrived.
Man Utd beat Liverpool & Everton to sign 14-year-old
Manchester United have sealed the signing of 14-year-old Isak Hansen-Aaroen, beating Liverpool and Everton to the highly-rated Norwegian.
The youngster had trials at all three Premier League clubs and has opted for a move to Old Trafford, with iTromso reporting they have agreed to pay £90,000 to land him.
But United will have to wait until August 2020 - when he turns 16 - for Hansen-Aaroen to arrive at the club.
Kurzawa nears PSG exit
Layvin Kurzawa is open to leaving Paris Saint-Germain this summer, L'Equipe says.
The French outlet claims the full-back is the subject of interest from Spain, while he is also open to to a move to Italy.
Kurzawa was limited to just 21 appearances in all competitions last term and was left out of their opening game of the new season. The 26-year-old is looking for regular playing time with a team competing for a place in Europe.
Sturridge has 13 offers to consider
Liverpool in talks with Roma over £15m Lovren
Liverpool are in talks with Roma over the £15 million ($18m) transfer of Dejan Lovren, Goal can confirm.
The Croatian defender is open to leaving the Reds before the end of the European transfer window, having fallen down the pecking order at Anfield.
Di Placido on Rangers' radar
Argentine right-back Leonel Di Placido is registering on the recruitment radar of Old Firm giants Rangers, according to the Scottish Sun.
Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard is in the market for a replacement for James Tavernier and has turned his attention to a man on the books at Lanus.
Atletico Madrid close in on €60m Rodrigo
Atletico Madrid are set to complete a €60 million (£56m/$67m) deal to sign Valencia star Rodrigo Moreno.
Sources close to the negotiations have revealed to Goal that a move is expected to become official in the next few days.
Bayern complete Perisic deal
#FCBayern have signed Croatia international Ivan Perišić. The World Cup runner up will join the club on loan from Inter Milan with immediate effect. #ServusIvan #MiaSanMia pic.twitter.com/gHJVZtxYOC— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) August 13, 2019
Will Neymar end up in Madrid?
Barca chiefs head to France for Neymar talks
Barcelona officials have travelled to France, claims the Daily Mail, with the intention being to open talks with Paris Saint-Germain regarding a move back to Catalunya for Neymar.
Those at Canp Nou have seen a former favourite heavily linked with Clasico rivals Real Madrid of late and are eager to do all they can to prevent such a switch from happening.
'Pogba’s heart isn’t fully in it at Man Utd'
Paul Pogba’s heart “isn’t fully in it at Manchester United”, says Paul Ince, with the Real Madrid target keeping “one eye on the exit door”.
The ex-Red Devils midfielder told Paddy Power: "He’s saying all the right things off the pitch, but I wonder if that’s because he has one eye on the exit door."
Roma lead Napoli & Juve in Icardi chase
Roma are currently the front runners in the race to sign Mauro Icardi from Inter this summer, Sky Sport in Italy says.
Juventus, Napoli and Monaco are also said to be vying for the striker and Inter are ready to cut ties with him.
Icardi is curretly leaning towards joining Roma before the transfer window closes, but he is still waiting to hear more from Juventus before making a decision.
Celtic eye £6m right-back Gumny
Celtic are preparing an offer for Lech Poznan right-back Robert Gumny, according to Daily Record.
The Polish side are not ready to let the 21-year-old leave, but Celtic hope to persuade them to sell with a bid of around £6 million.
Benitez explains Newcastle exit
Rafael Benitez says “unfulfilled promises” and broken trust forced him to leave Newcastle United this summer.
Despite being a fan favourite and leading them to Premier League safety, Benitez departed St James' Park after failing to reach an agreement over a new contract and ended up joining Dalian Yifang in China.
And the Spaniard has opened up about the reasons behind his departure from Newcastle.
Ajax reject big bid for Veltman
Ajax have rejected an offer for centre-back Joel Veltman, according to De Telegraaf.
The centre-back has been coveted by several Premier League sides in recent seasons, with West Ham the latest to be linked to him.
Even though he has just one year left on his deal in Amsterdam, Ajax are not willing to let him go after already waving goodbye to Matthijs de Ligt.
AC Milan demand €50m for PSG target Donnarumma
Gianluigi Donnarumma looks likely to stay at AC Milan this season as the Italian side are determined to hold onto him.
Although the 20-year-old goalkeeper has been courted by Paris Saint-Germain, the French side's offer of €20 million plus Alphonse Areola fell short of the Rossoneri's asking price.
Instead, Milan want €50m for Donnarumma and their demands are enough to scare PSG away for now, though they may return for him if they manage to sell Neymar this summer.
Perisic joining Bayern on loan with €20m purchase option
Ivan Perisic will join Bayern Munich on an initial loan deal that includes an option to buy him outright for €20 million.
The Croatian winger has already had a medical at the Bavarian side after they agreed terms with Inter.
And Sky Sport in Germany has revealed the price Niko Kovac's team will have to pay for the cheaper alternative to Manchester City star Leroy Sane.
Bayern want Coutinho on loan
But German giants' offer not good enough for Barca
Bayern Munich are willing to enter talks with Barcelona for Philippe Coutinho, but they are only interested in taking him on loan, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Barca have offered the Brazilian to the Bundesliga champions as they want to offload him before the transfer window closes.
Bayern want Coutinho on a two-year loan with an option to buy - a similar deal to the one they made with Real Madrid for James Rodriguez - but Barcelona are not happy with the offer.
While Bayern still have time to improve on their initial bid, Paris Saint-Germain remain in contention to get Coutinho as part of a possible dal for Neymar.
Napoli make move for Llorente
Napoli are in pursuit of Fernando Llorente as the former Tottenham striker is currently a free agent.
According to Sky Sports, the Spanish forward has yet to decide on his future after leaving Spurs this summer.
Napoli are also set to announce the signing of Hirving Lozano in the coming days as the Mexican winger is set to depart PSV.
Bony training with Newport County
Wilfried Bony has recently trained with League Two side Newport County.
The ex-Manchester City forward is currently out of contract having recently featured for Al Arabi Sports Club in Qatar.
Impact midfielder Browne returns to Panama
Montreal Impact midfielder Omar Browne is returning to C.A. Independiente de La Chorrera in Panama, the club announced on Monday.
Browne arrived on loan in Montreal in April and made 10 appearances for the club during his time in MLS.
Bayern nearing Perisic deal
Niko Kovac says Bayern Munich are closing in on a deal for Ivan Perisic.
The winger is set to join from Inter having recently undergone a medical with the German side.
Tuchel wants Dembele in Neymar deal
Paris Saint-Germain head coach Thomas Tuchel is hoping to land Ousmane Dembele in any deal for Neymar, reports le10sport.
PSG want a lot of money for the Brazilian, but like in their Real Madrid talks, will take a player as well, though Barca are uncertain if they want to include Dembele.
Philippe Coutinho is also in the mix, but could be end up being loaned to Bayern Munich.
Real Madrid will give up on Pogba if they get Neymar
Ney money for midfielder if Brazilian arrives
Real Madrid will abandon their pursuit of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba if they can land Paris Saint-Germain star Neymar, according to The Sun.
Los Blancos' La Liga rivals Barcelona are favourites to re-sign the Brazilian, but Zinedine Zidane is willing to offer a player to sweeten the deal and bring the PSG forward to the Santiago Bernabeu.
The Frenchman is willing to offer the services of Isco, Marcelo or Raphael Varane in order to land Neymar, as well as a sizeable chunk of cash and a massive wage packet.
Man Utd convinced Real Madrid can't afford Pogba
Manchester United are confident of keeping hold of Paul Pogba as they do not believe Real Madrid can meet their valuation of the midfielder, according to the Daily Mail.
The Frenchman has made comments this summer hinting at a potential departure but the English transfer window for buying players has now closed, meaning United could not replace their record signing if he was to be sold.
The Red Devils reportedly rejected Los Blancos's most recent offer of a small cash sum plus James Rodriguez.
Lopes set to join Sevilla
Rony Lopes is on the verge of completing a switch from Monaco to Sevilla, according to Marca.
The 23-year-old winger is reportedly already in Spain ahead of a medical before his signing is announced.
He managed four goals and two assists last season as Monaco struggled in Ligue 1, just avoiding relegation.
Monaco join Icardi hunt
Monaco have reportedly joined a number of sides interested in signing Inter outcast Mauro Icardi, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
Roma, Napoli and Juventus have all been linked from within Serie A as the Nerazzurri do their best to offload their unwanted striker.
Inter boss Antonio Conte wants to sign Roma striker Edin Dzeko, making a swap deal a possibility.
Tottenham to offer Eriksen £200k per week to stay
Tottenham are reporedly readying a new contract offer that will more than double Christian Eriksen's wages in an attempt to get him to stay, according to the Daily Mail.
The Spurs hierarchy are willing to put the Danish attacking midfielder on £200,000 per week, a significant increase on his current £80,000 per week deal.
However, Eriksen has just one year left on his current contract and has made no secret of his desire to join a European superpower.