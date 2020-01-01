Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico aiming to beat Juventus to Suarez

Lacazette urges Arsenal to keep Aubameyang
Alexandre Lacazette has told Arsenal they can't afford to let his partner in crime Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club.
Lampard rules out sale of 'fundamental' Kante
Frank Lampard says he has no intention of selling N'Golo Kante, who he considers to be 'fundamental' to Chelsea.
Tottenham & Roma want €35m Milik
Napoli have lowered their asking price for Arkadiusz Milik from €50 million (£46m/$59m) to €35m (£32m/$41m) but Tottenham still won't pay that much, according to Sky Sport Italia.
CalcioMercato reports Roma have offered €15m (£14m/$18m) plus a youth-team player, with Napoli keen to sell Milik as his contract expires next year.
Lacazette pledges future to Arsenal
Alexandre Lacazette says he has no intention of leaving Arsenal and is excited about the future under Mikel Arteta.
Chelsea consider loan spell for Hudson-Odoi
Arsenal increase Edouard offer
Arsenal have tabled a fresh bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to Duncan Castles.
The French striker scored 27 goals in all competitions last season but with Celtic already out of the Champions League, the Scottish giants face a battle to keep hold of him.
PSG defender heads to Forest
Bonjour Loïc 🇫🇷👋#NFFC are delighted to announce the signing of French international defender Loïc Mbe Soh.— Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 11, 2020
Mannone joins Monaco
𝙒𝙚𝙡𝙘𝙤𝙢𝙚 Vito Mannone 🔴⚪— AS Monaco 🇲🇨 (@AS_Monaco) September 11, 2020
L’AS Monaco s’est attaché les services de l’expérimenté portier italien de 32 ans. Vito Mannone s’est engagé jusqu’en juin 2022.https://t.co/DOren5kH6z
Huddersfield snap up Sarr
🖊️ #htafc is delighted to announce the signing of central defender Naby Sarr (@nabysarr)!— Huddersfield Town (@htafc) September 11, 2020
⚽️ The 6' 5" tall Frenchman, formerly of Lyon, Sporting CP & Charlton Athletic, has put pen-to-paper on a two year contract.
More 🔽https://t.co/vQgfJaG3hC
AC Milan sign Tatarusanu
We can confirm Ciprian Tatarusanu has left the club to join AC Milan for €500,000.— OL English 🇬🇧 (@OL_English) September 11, 2020
Thank you and good luck, Ciprian! pic.twitter.com/3117Uk1Wkg
Giroud: Juventus? Italians get carried away!
Olivier Giroud has rubbished rumours of an imminent move to Juventus, saying he wants to fight for his place at Chelsea.
Competition mounts for Arsenal's Martinez
Emiliano Martinez won't be in Arsenal's squad to face Fulham on Saturday, Goal has learned, with Brighton now competing with Aston Villa for his signature.
Nuhiu leaves Sheffield Wednesday
Atdhe Nuhiu has left Sheffield Wednesday after seven years and 275 appearances, joining APOEL Nicosia.
✍️ Σύναψη συμφωνίας με Atdhe #Nuhiu. #APOELFC— apoelfcofficial (@apoelfcofficial) September 11, 2020
ℹ️ https://t.co/57xubCpV4p pic.twitter.com/AmexdeVL5D
Mbe Soh primed for Forest move
PSG youngster Loic Mbe Soh is set to sign for Nottingham Forest, RMC reports.
The deal only needs to be made official for the defender to complete the switch.
Florenzi reacts to PSG loan
Alessandro Florenzi can't wait to get started with PSG, with whom he is ready to embrace "enormous challenges".
Morgan heading to Tottenham
Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan is set to sign a short-team deal with Tottenham, The Athletic understands.
The 31-year-old has previously had a similar stint at Lyon on loan.
Riviere signs for Crotone
Inter rival Arsenal for Partey
Inter are interested in signing Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, reports AS.
Partey has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but it is suggested Inter could offer winger Ivan Perisic as a makeweight in a deal.
Middlesbrough sign Egypt international Morsy
Middlesbrough have signed 29-year-old midfielder Sam Morsy on a three-year deal from Wigan, ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser against Watford tonight.
Welcome to #Boro, @sammorsy08! 👋 #UTB— Middlesbrough FC (@Boro) September 11, 2020
PSG complete Florenzi signing
BREAKING | Alessandro Florenzi to PSG is done 🤝 pic.twitter.com/i9N9YcKIIc— Goal (@goal) September 11, 2020
Mourinho: Genoa 'privileged' to sign Rose
Jose Mourinho says Genoa would be "in a privileged position" if they complete a rumoured move for Spurs left-back Danny Rose.
"If Genoa get Danny Rose, I think they get a good player," Mourinho told a press conference.
"If they get a good player in the last year of his contract, I think they are in a privileged position to do a good deal for them. If Danny Rose goes there, I wish him the best."
Chelsea boosted by Mendy transfer breakthrough
Chelsea have made a breakthrough in their attempts to sign goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from Rennes.
Madrid reject offers for youngster
Real Madrid have rejected offers for 20-year-old Castilla midfielder Antonio Blanco, claims AS.
The youngster is said to have impressed Zinedine Zidane in training and could earn a place in the first-team squad.
Higuain nears Inter Miami switch
Gonzalo Higuain 🔜 Inter Miami https://t.co/6AsaIu7x2w— Goal (@goal) September 11, 2020
Liverpool complete goalkeeper signing
Liverpool have completed a deal to sign highly-rated 17-year-old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense, according to the Liverpool Echo.
It is claimed the youngster will cost €1 million plus a further €1m in potential add-ons, and a 25 per cent sell-on clause
Fox rejoins Wigan on short-term deal
✍️ Welcome back, Danny Fox!— Wigan Athletic (@LaticsOfficial) September 11, 2020
Foxy has re-joined Latics on a short-term contract and will wear the number four shirt for the club.#wafc 🔵⚪️
Ivanovic set for Premier League return
West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that the club are on the verge of signing former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, with the Baggies boss hopeful of getting a deal over the line in “a matter of hours”.
Rangers table £2m offer for Johnson
Scottish Premiership side Rangers have lodged a bid in the region of £2 million for Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson.
The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Alex Neil's side and they could face a fight to keep the Jamaican at Deepdale.
Klopp weighs in on Thiago links
Jurgen Klopp has refused to quash speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Thiago Alcantara, the Reds boss admitting it is “nice” to see rumours suggesting the Bayern Munich star could be on his way to Anfield this summer.
Thiago has been heavily touted for a switch to Merseyside, with reports in Germany claiming the Spain international is ready to end his seven-year stay at the Allianz Arena.
Arsenal 'still active' in transfer window
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has remained tight-lipped over the potential signings of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey, but admits that the club are still active in the market.
Liverpool 'interested in Dortmund wonderkid Reyna'
Liverpool are keen on Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna, according to the Mirror.
Reyna has formed part of a young and talented attacking trio at the Bundesliga club, alongside Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, with his ability seemingly attracting the attention of the Premier League champions, who have only made one signing this summer in left back Kostas Tsimikas.
The 17-year-old has scored once in 18 appearances for Dortmund.
Gourcuff hints at return to football
Former French international Yoann Gourcuff says he has not given up on his professional career, more than 18 months after leaving previous club Dijon.
The 34-year-old midfielder, who spent the best part of his career with Bordeaux but departed Dijon in January 2019 and has been a free agent since, says he has not officially retired from playing.
He told Aquitaine Radio Live on whether he will play again: "Why not in the future. We will reflect, quietly. For now, I take care of my family and my children. Why not later."
Aston Villa 'prepare €18m bid for Rashica'
Aston Villa are readying an €18 million (£17m/$21m) bid for Werder Bremen striker Milot Rashica, according to Bild.
The Premier League side are reported to be seeking further attacking options following the big money signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford, and are said to have targeted the 24-year-old Kosovo international.
Werder are reportedly keen to push through the deal in order to finance their own summer deals, while also getting a good price for the talented but injury-prone Rashica, currently out with knee problems.
Fofana: 'I'd be crazy to say no to Leicester'
Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana is delighted with reports linking him with Leicester, with the 19-year-old keen on a move to the Premier League.
Despite his manager, former Foxes boss Claude Puel, saying he hopes the teenager will stay, Fofana has opened the door for a move to England.
"My decision is made: I will accept an offer. Leicester? Yes. I have always dreamed of playing in England. It is not a whim", he said. "I'd be crazy to say no to Leicester. That contract can change my life."
Stones urged to consider Arsenal & Everton
John Stones has been told there is “no point” in him sticking around at Manchester City, with Micah Richards urging the England international defender to consider moves to Arsenal or Everton.
The 26-year-old centre-half has seen a switch away from the Etihad Stadium mooted and that is because he finds himself slipping down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.
Richards told The Mirror: “When a manager loses faith in you it’s very hard to get that back. For me, when Stones is fit and he’s playing Eric Garcia, a 19-year-old boy ahead of you in one of the biggest games of the season, it looks like the writing is on the wall.
“I don’t think Everton is a bad move. People will say that’s going backwards but he’s loved by the fans, he’s got a great manager in Carlo Ancelotti to work under.
“Arsenal, he’s worked with Mikel Arteta at City and he likes ball players."
No Juventus offer for Chelsea's Giroud
Olivier Giroud has not received a contract offer from Juventus, and Chelsea have yet to be contacted by the Serie A giants over a transfer for the veteran striker.
Reports in Italy claimed that the 33-year-old had agreed on a two-year contract in Turin ahead of a €4.5 million (£4m/$5m) move, but it is understood that those assertions are wide of the mark.
N'Golo Kante is similarly attracting interest from Italy, with Antonio Conte's Inter having explored the possibility of signing the midfielder in this transfer window.
Chelsea haven't pushed the 29-year-old to look for a move despite their interest in West Ham's Declan Rice but Inter have looked to see if a swap deal was viable, having offered to include Marcelo Brozovic and Christian Eriksen in part-exchange.
Lampard's side turned down the approach which has since led Inter to look at other options, with Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal soon set to arrive in Milan.
New deals for Newcastle duo
Isaac Hayden and Karl Darlow have penned new long-term contracts with Newcastle United.
Defensive midfielder Hayden has signed until 2026, with reserve goalkeeper Darlow on board until 2025.
Leeds confirm Bielsa stay
Marcelo Bielsa said in his press conference yesterday that he had signed a new one-year deal to remain in charge of Leeds this campaign - and that has now been confirmed by the club.
The Argentine veteran is a hugely popular figure at Elland Road, having led Leeds back to the Premier League last season after a 16-year absence.
‘Liverpool will get deal done for special Thiago’
Liverpool “will get Thiago done”, Jamie Redknapp has boldly claimed, with the Reds expected to tie up a deal with Bayern Munich that will allow them to add a “different level” midfielder to their books.
Redknapp told the Liverpool Echo: "I have a feeling Liverpool will get Thiago done. He’s a very special player."
Spurs struggling to meet Milik asking price
Tottenham are, according to the Evening Standard, being priced out of a move for Arkadiusz Milik.
Jose Mourinho is keen on the Napoli striker, but his €30 million (£28m/$36m) asking price is proving to be a sticking point.
Man Utd confident on more deals
Manchester United are, according to Forbes, confident that they will get more deals over the line before the next deadline passes on October 5.
Donny van de Beek is the only man to have been snapped up by the Red Devils in the current window, but the likes of Jadon Sancho continue to be chased down.
Atletico aiming to beat Juventus to Suarez
Atletico Madrid have entered the race for Luis Suarez, claims Deportes Cuatro, with the Liga giants looking to beat Juventus to the Uruguayan's signature.
The Barcelona striker appeared destined to head for Turin this summer, but he may now be offered the chance to remain in Spain - an opportunity that is said to appeal to the South American.
Atletico make Cavani a top target
Snapping up Edinson Cavani has become a top priority for Atletico Madrid, reports El Chiringuito TV.
The Uruguayan frontman is currently a free agent after severing ties with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain.
‘New Barcelona contract for Messi would be no surprise’
Lionel Messi completing his turnaround at Barcelona and signing a new contract with the Liga giants would come as no surprise to Blaugrana legend Rivaldo.
The Brazilian has told Betfair: “He loves Barcelona, and nowadays players are fit enough to prolong their careers at the highest level, so I can see Messi playing for them until he's 38 years old.”
Nuno set to sign new Wolves deal
Wolves boss Nuno is, according to the Daily Mail, set to sign a new three-year contract.
The Portuguese has impressed during his time at Porto and will see his efforts rewarded with fresh terms.
Barca set to sanction Semedo sale
Fred states ‘desire’ to stay at Man Utd
Fred has stated his “desire” to stay at Manchester United, with the Brazilian midfielder welcoming the £35 million ($46m) arrival of Donny van de Beek.
He has told FourFourTwo: "I don’t want to leave. As I’ve always said, I want to be an important player and win trophies for this club."
West Ham to terminate Wilshere's contract
West Ham are ready to rip up Jack Wilshere's contract, according to talkSPORT.
The former Arsenal midfielder has one year left on his deal with the Hammers, but injury struggles have continued to hold him back and he will now be released.
Auba to sign three-year Arsenal deal
Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a three-year contract with Arsenal, claims Sky Sports.
The Gabonese striker has kept the Gunners waiting on fresh terms, after entering the final 12 months of his current deal, but is now ready to put pen to paper.
Big changes at Chelsea...
Drinkwater desperate to leave Chelsea
Danny Drinkwater is determined to force through a move away from Chelsea.
The midfielder wasn't handed a squad number for the coming season after a troubled few years that has included loan stints with Aston Villa and Burnely.
Drinkwater is determined to turn his career around and believes a fresh start elsewhere is exactly what he needs.
Irvine ready to leave England after Hull exit
Former Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine is contemplating leaving England after not playing for six months.
The Australian international was released by Hull in June and has struggled to find his next club.
"It's looking like I'm definitely going to have to broaden those horizons and think about leaving the UK for the first time in 10 years," Irvine told AAP.
"I'm not ruling out staying in England either but with everything that's going on, you definitely have to be open to new experiences and trying something different."
Vidal set to join Inter, Godin to leave
Inter are still convinced they’re gonna sign Arturo Vidal from Barça on next few days. ‘Just a matter of time’ - Antonio Conte is waiting for him.— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 10, 2020
Diego Godin is out from the project and will leave the club, Inter are ready to sign Matteo Darmian from Parma. ⚫️🔵 @SkySport #Inter
Tuchel denies PSG move for Guendouzi
Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuhcel has shut down reports his side might be trying to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi.
“No, that will not happen," Tuchel said about the rumoured move after a 1-0 loss to Lens on Thursday.
Brentford knock back Arsenal on Raya
Arsenal have been rebuffed by Brentford in an attempt to land David Raya, according to the player's agent, via Sport.
However, the goalkeeper remains hopeful of a Premier League move, with the Gunners a likely destination.
Brentford reached the play-off final last season and their failure to earn promotion from the Championship has seen several key faces linked with the door.
Giroud set for Juve move
Olivier Giroud looks set to wave farewell to English football, with the Chelsea striker having agreed provisional contract with Juventus, per Sky Sports Italia.
The France international and World Cup winner has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, having arrived from rivals Arsenal in January 2018.
Since he arrived in London in 2012, the 33-year-old has enjoyed prolific success, with four FA Cup triumphs and a Europa League title to his name between the two clubs.
Puel keen to keep Fofana
Former Leicester City boss Claude Puel is reluctant to let Wesley Fofana depart Saint-Etienne for new pastures as the Foxes continue to circle, says Le10Sport.
The Premier League outfit have a keen interest in the centre-back and wish to bring him to the King Power Stadium.
But Puel does not wish to let his young talent go to his old club as he prepares for a Ligue 1 campaign where they will look to push on from last season's cup final appearance.
Chelsea rebuff Inter swap deal for Kante
Chelsea have turned down a bid from Inter for N’Golo Kante. which included Marcelo Brozovic in a part-swap deal, says The Guardian.
In addition, the Blues have also informed the Serie A club that they will not accept Christian Eriksen in part-exchange either.
Kante has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, while former Tottenham man Eriksen looks to possibly be on the way out of San Siro less than a year after his arrival.
Maitland-Niles mulls Arsenal future
Ainsley Maitland-Niles will prioritise first team football as he looks to clarify his future at Arsenal, claims the Mail.
The newly-minted England international is not guarenteed starting minutes under Mikel Arteta this season.
As such, he could leave his boyhood club in search of the game time he desires elsewhere, with Wolves thought to be weighing an improved offer for him.