Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Atletico aiming to beat Juventus to Suarez

Transfer news and rumours LIVE

Updated
Luis Suarez Barcelona 2019-20
Lacazette urges Arsenal to keep Aubameyang

2020-09-11T22:00:12Z

Alexandre Lacazette has told Arsenal they can't afford to let his partner in crime Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leave the club.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Alexandre Lacazette Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal
Lampard rules out sale of 'fundamental' Kante

2020-09-11T21:45:52Z

Frank Lampard says he has no intention of selling N'Golo Kante, who he considers to be 'fundamental' to Chelsea.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Tottenham & Roma want €35m Milik

2020-09-11T21:30:26Z

Napoli have lowered their asking price for Arkadiusz Milik from €50 million (£46m/$59m) to €35m (£32m/$41m) but Tottenham still won't pay that much, according to Sky Sport Italia.

CalcioMercato reports Roma have offered €15m (£14m/$18m) plus a youth-team player, with Napoli keen to sell Milik as his contract expires next year.

Lacazette pledges future to Arsenal

2020-09-11T21:15:08Z

Alexandre Lacazette says he has no intention of leaving Arsenal and is excited about the future under Mikel Arteta.

Read the full story here on Goal!

Chelsea consider loan spell for Hudson-Odoi

2020-09-11T21:00:40Z

Chelsea have informed Callum Hudson-Odoi he could be sent out on loan, reports 90Min.

After putting his faith in Chelsea's youngsters last season, Frank Lampard has spent big over the summer and Hudson-Odoi has been pushed down the pecking order.

Callum Hudson-Odoi Chelsea
Arsenal increase Edouard offer

2020-09-11T20:45:35Z

Arsenal have tabled a fresh bid for Celtic striker Odsonne Edouard, according to Duncan Castles.

The French striker scored 27 goals in all competitions last season but with Celtic already out of the Champions League, the Scottish giants face a battle to keep hold of him.

PSG defender heads to Forest

2020-09-11T20:30:20Z

Mannone joins Monaco

2020-09-11T20:20:57Z

Mbe Soh primed for Forest move

2020-09-11T19:00:38Z

PSG youngster Loic Mbe Soh is set to sign for Nottingham Forest, RMC reports. 

The deal only needs to be made official for the defender to complete the switch.

Florenzi reacts to PSG loan

2020-09-11T18:34:17Z

Alessandro Florenzi can't wait to get started with PSG, with whom he is ready to embrace "enormous challenges".

Get the full story here...

Morgan heading to Tottenham

2020-09-11T18:02:18Z

Orlando Pride forward Alex Morgan is set to sign a short-team deal with Tottenham, The Athletic understands.

The 31-year-old has previously had a similar stint at Lyon on loan.

Alex Morgan USWNT
Inter rival Arsenal for Partey

2020-09-11T17:00:11Z

Inter are interested in signing Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey from Atletico Madrid, reports AS.

Partey has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal, but it is suggested Inter could offer winger Ivan Perisic as a makeweight in a deal.

Middlesbrough sign Egypt international Morsy

2020-09-11T16:50:22Z

Middlesbrough have signed 29-year-old midfielder Sam Morsy on a three-year deal from Wigan, ahead of their Championship curtain-raiser against Watford tonight.

Mourinho: Genoa 'privileged' to sign Rose

2020-09-11T16:20:25Z

Jose Mourinho says Genoa would be "in a privileged position" if they complete a rumoured move for Spurs left-back Danny Rose.

"If Genoa get Danny Rose, I think they get a good player," Mourinho told a press conference. 

"If they get a good player in the last year of his contract, I think they are in a privileged position to do a good deal for them. If Danny Rose goes there, I wish him the best."

Danny Rose Jose Mourinho Tottenham 2019-20
Madrid reject offers for youngster

2020-09-11T16:00:10Z

Real Madrid have rejected offers for 20-year-old Castilla midfielder Antonio Blanco, claims AS.

The youngster is said to have impressed Zinedine Zidane in training and could earn a place in the first-team squad.

Liverpool complete goalkeeper signing

2020-09-11T15:40:41Z

Liverpool have completed a deal to sign highly-rated 17-year-old goalkeeper Marcelo Pitaluga from Fluminense, according to the Liverpool Echo.

It is claimed the youngster will cost €1 million plus a further €1m in potential add-ons, and a 25 per cent sell-on clause

Fox rejoins Wigan on short-term deal

2020-09-11T15:20:00Z

Ivanovic set for Premier League return

2020-09-11T15:00:00Z

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has confirmed that the club are on the verge of signing former Chelsea defender Branislav Ivanovic, with the Baggies boss hopeful of getting a deal over the line in “a matter of hours”.

Ready the full story on Goal!

John Terry and Branislav Ivanovic
Rangers table £2m offer for Johnson

2020-09-11T14:30:00Z

Scottish Premiership side Rangers have lodged a bid in the region of £2 million for Preston midfielder Daniel Johnson.

The 27-year-old is in the final year of his contract with Alex Neil's side and they could face a fight to keep the Jamaican at Deepdale.

Klopp weighs in on Thiago links

2020-09-11T14:00:40Z

Jurgen Klopp has refused to quash speculation linking Liverpool with a move for Thiago Alcantara, the Reds boss admitting it is “nice” to see rumours suggesting the Bayern Munich star could be on his way to Anfield this summer.

Thiago has been heavily touted for a switch to Merseyside, with reports in Germany claiming the Spain international is ready to end his seven-year stay at the Allianz Arena.

Read the Reds boss' full comments on Goal

Arsenal 'still active' in transfer window

2020-09-11T13:30:56Z

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has remained tight-lipped over the potential signings of Houssem Aouar and Thomas Partey, but admits that the club are still active in the market.

Read the Gunners boss' full comments on Goal

Liverpool 'interested in Dortmund wonderkid Reyna'

2020-09-11T12:59:56Z

The Reds are reportedly interested in the young American forward

Liverpool are keen on Borussia Dortmund forward Gio Reyna, according to the Mirror.

Reyna has formed part of a young and talented attacking trio at the Bundesliga club, alongside Erling Haaland and Jadon Sancho, with his ability seemingly attracting the attention of the Premier League champions, who have only made one signing this summer in left back Kostas Tsimikas.

The 17-year-old has scored once in 18 appearances for Dortmund.

Giovanni Reyna Borussia Dortmund 2019-20
Gourcuff hints at return to football

2020-09-11T12:29:50Z

Former French international Yoann Gourcuff says he has not given up on his professional career, more than 18 months after leaving previous club Dijon.

The 34-year-old midfielder, who spent the best part of his career with Bordeaux but departed Dijon in January 2019 and has been a free agent since, says he has not officially retired from playing.

He told Aquitaine Radio Live on whether he will play again: "Why not in the future. We will reflect, quietly. For now, I take care of my family and my children. Why not later."

Aston Villa 'prepare €18m bid for Rashica'

2020-09-11T12:15:18Z

Aston Villa are readying an €18 million (£17m/$21m) bid for Werder Bremen striker Milot Rashica, according to Bild.

The Premier League side are reported to be seeking further attacking options following the big money signing of Ollie Watkins from Brentford, and are said to have targeted the 24-year-old Kosovo international.

Werder are reportedly keen to push through the deal in order to finance their own summer deals, while also getting a good price for the talented but injury-prone Rashica, currently out with knee problems.

Fofana: 'I'd be crazy to say no to Leicester'

2020-09-11T11:59:41Z

Saint-Etienne defender Wesley Fofana is delighted with reports linking him with Leicester, with the 19-year-old keen on a move to the Premier League.

Despite his manager, former Foxes boss Claude Puel, saying he hopes the teenager will stay, Fofana has opened the door for a move to England.

"My decision is made: I will accept an offer. Leicester? Yes. I have always dreamed of playing in England. It is not a whim", he said. "I'd be crazy to say no to Leicester. That contract can change my life."

You can read Fofana's comments in full here.

Stones urged to consider Arsenal & Everton

2020-09-11T11:29:36Z

John Stones has been told there is “no point” in him sticking around at Manchester City, with Micah Richards urging the England international defender to consider moves to Arsenal or Everton.

The 26-year-old centre-half has seen a switch away from the Etihad Stadium mooted and that is because he finds himself slipping down the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.

Richards told The Mirror: “When a manager loses faith in you it’s very hard to get that back. For me, when Stones is fit and he’s playing Eric Garcia, a 19-year-old boy ahead of you in one of the biggest games of the season, it looks like the writing is on the wall.

“I don’t think Everton is a bad move. People will say that’s going backwards but he’s loved by the fans, he’s got a great manager in Carlo Ancelotti to work under.

“Arsenal, he’s worked with Mikel Arteta at City and he likes ball players."

No Juventus offer for Chelsea's Giroud

2020-09-11T11:15:28Z

The World Cup-winner currently looks set to remain in London

Olivier Giroud has not received a contract offer from Juventus, and Chelsea have yet to be contacted by the Serie A giants over a transfer for the veteran striker.

Reports in Italy claimed that the 33-year-old had agreed on a two-year contract in Turin ahead of a €4.5 million (£4m/$5m) move, but it is understood that those assertions are wide of the mark.

N'Golo Kante is similarly attracting interest from Italy, with Antonio Conte's Inter having explored the possibility of signing the midfielder in this transfer window.

Chelsea haven't pushed the 29-year-old to look for a move despite their interest in West Ham's Declan Rice but Inter have looked to see if a swap deal was viable, having offered to include Marcelo Brozovic and Christian Eriksen in part-exchange.

Lampard's side turned down the approach which has since led Inter to look at other options, with Barcelona midfielder Arturo Vidal soon set to arrive in Milan.

You can read more from Goal's Chelsea correspondent Nizaar Kinsella on transfer talk at Stamford Bridge here.

Olivier Giroud, N'Golo Kante, Chelsea
Leeds confirm Bielsa stay

2020-09-11T10:29:33Z

Marcelo Bielsa said in his press conference yesterday that he had signed a new one-year deal to remain in charge of Leeds this campaign - and that has now been confirmed by the club.

The Argentine veteran is a hugely popular figure at Elland Road, having led Leeds back to the Premier League last season after a 16-year absence.

‘Liverpool will get deal done for special Thiago’

2020-09-11T10:00:00Z

Liverpool “will get Thiago done”, Jamie Redknapp has boldly claimed, with the Reds expected to tie up a deal with Bayern Munich that will allow them to add a “different level” midfielder to their books.

Redknapp told the Liverpool Echo: "I have a feeling Liverpool will get Thiago done. He’s a very special player."

Read the full story on Goal!

Thiago Bayern Munich Liverpool 2019-20
Getty/Goal

Spurs struggling to meet Milik asking price

2020-09-11T09:45:00Z

Tottenham are, according to the Evening Standard, being priced out of a move for Arkadiusz Milik.

Jose Mourinho is keen on the Napoli striker, but his €30 million (£28m/$36m) asking price is proving to be a sticking point.

Man Utd confident on more deals

2020-09-11T09:30:00Z

Manchester United are, according to Forbes, confident that they will get more deals over the line before the next deadline passes on October 5.

Donny van de Beek is the only man to have been snapped up by the Red Devils in the current window, but the likes of Jadon Sancho continue to be chased down.

Atletico aiming to beat Juventus to Suarez

2020-09-11T09:02:23Z

Liga giants join the race for Barcelona striker

Atletico Madrid have entered the race for Luis Suarez, claims Deportes Cuatro, with the Liga giants looking to beat Juventus to the Uruguayan's signature.

The Barcelona striker appeared destined to head for Turin this summer, but he may now be offered the chance to remain in Spain - an opportunity that is said to appeal to the South American.

Luis Suarez Barcelona 2019
‘New Barcelona contract for Messi would be no surprise’

2020-09-11T08:44:31Z

Lionel Messi completing his turnaround at Barcelona and signing a new contract with the Liga giants would come as no surprise to Blaugrana legend Rivaldo.

The Brazilian has told Betfair: “He loves Barcelona, and nowadays players are fit enough to prolong their careers at the highest level, so I can see Messi playing for them until he's 38 years old.”

Read the full story on Goal!

Nuno set to sign new Wolves deal

2020-09-11T08:30:00Z

Wolves boss Nuno is, according to the Daily Mail, set to sign a new three-year contract.

The Portuguese has impressed during his time at Porto and will see his efforts rewarded with fresh terms.

Barca set to sanction Semedo sale

2020-09-11T08:00:00Z

Barcelona are looking to offload Nelson Semedo, reports Marca.

The Liga giants have rekindled their interest in Arsenal full-back Hector Bellerin, meaning that another must depart in order to free up funds and squad space.

Nelson Semedo Reiss Nelson Arsenal Barcelona 2019-20
Fred states ‘desire’ to stay at Man Utd

2020-09-11T07:30:00Z

Fred has stated his “desire” to stay at Manchester United, with the Brazilian midfielder welcoming the £35 million ($46m) arrival of Donny van de Beek.

He has told FourFourTwo: "I don’t want to leave. As I’ve always said, I want to be an important player and win trophies for this club."

Read the full story on Goal!

West Ham to terminate Wilshere's contract

2020-09-11T07:00:00Z

West Ham are ready to rip up Jack Wilshere's contract, according to talkSPORT.

The former Arsenal midfielder has one year left on his deal with the Hammers, but injury struggles have continued to hold him back and he will now be released.

Auba to sign three-year Arsenal deal

2020-09-11T06:30:00Z

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is set to sign a three-year contract with Arsenal, claims Sky Sports.

The Gabonese striker has kept the Gunners waiting on fresh terms, after entering the final 12 months of his current deal, but is now ready to put pen to paper.

Big changes at Chelsea...

2020-09-11T06:00:00Z

Drinkwater desperate to leave Chelsea

2020-09-11T04:00:26Z

Danny Drinkwater is determined to force through a move away from Chelsea

The midfielder wasn't handed a squad number for the coming season after a troubled few years that has included loan stints with Aston Villa and Burnely. 

Drinkwater is determined to turn his career around and believes a fresh start elsewhere is exactly what he needs. 

Read the full story here on Goal!

Irvine ready to leave England after Hull exit

2020-09-11T03:00:18Z

Former Hull City midfielder Jackson Irvine is contemplating leaving England after not playing for six months. 

The Australian international was released by Hull in June and has struggled to find his next club. 

"It's looking like I'm definitely going to have to broaden those horizons and think about leaving the UK for the first time in 10 years," Irvine told AAP.

"I'm not ruling out staying in England either but with everything that's going on, you definitely have to be open to new experiences and trying something different."

Vidal set to join Inter, Godin to leave

2020-09-11T02:00:36Z

Tuchel denies PSG move for Guendouzi

2020-09-11T01:00:19Z

Paris Saint-Germain manager Thomas Tuhcel has shut down reports his side might be trying to sign Arsenal midfielder Matteo Guendouzi. 

“No, that will not happen," Tuchel said about the rumoured move after a 1-0 loss to Lens on Thursday. 

Brentford knock back Arsenal on Raya

2020-09-10T23:00:00Z

Arsenal have been rebuffed by Brentford in an attempt to land David Raya, according to the player's agent, via Sport.

However, the goalkeeper remains hopeful of a Premier League move, with the Gunners a likely destination.

Brentford reached the play-off final last season and their failure to earn promotion from the Championship has seen several key faces linked with the door.

Giroud set for Juve move

2020-09-10T22:45:00Z

Chelsea man to end Premier League stay

Olivier Giroud looks set to wave farewell to English football, with the Chelsea striker having agreed provisional contract with Juventus, per Sky Sports Italia.

The France international and World Cup winner has spent the last two-and-a-half seasons at Stamford Bridge, having arrived from rivals Arsenal in January 2018.

Since he arrived in London in 2012, the 33-year-old has enjoyed prolific success, with four FA Cup triumphs and a Europa League title to his name between the two clubs.

Olivier Giroud Chelsea 2019-20
Puel keen to keep Fofana

2020-09-10T22:30:00Z

Former Leicester City boss Claude Puel is reluctant to let Wesley Fofana depart Saint-Etienne for new pastures as the Foxes continue to circle, says Le10Sport.

The Premier League outfit have a keen interest in the centre-back and wish to bring him to the King Power Stadium.

But Puel does not wish to let his young talent go to his old club as he prepares for a Ligue 1 campaign where they will look to push on from last season's cup final appearance.

Chelsea rebuff Inter swap deal for Kante

2020-09-10T22:15:00Z

Chelsea have turned down a bid from Inter for N’Golo Kante. which included Marcelo Brozovic in a part-swap deal, says The Guardian.

In addition, the Blues have also informed the Serie A club that they will not accept Christian Eriksen in part-exchange either.

Kante has caught the eye of several clubs across Europe, including Manchester United, while former Tottenham man Eriksen looks to possibly be on the way out of San Siro less than a year after his arrival.

Maitland-Niles mulls Arsenal future

2020-09-10T22:00:00Z

Ainsley Maitland-Niles will prioritise first team football as he looks to clarify his future at Arsenal, claims the Mail.

The newly-minted England international is not guarenteed starting minutes under Mikel Arteta this season.

As such, he could leave his boyhood club in search of the game time he desires elsewhere, with Wolves thought to be weighing an improved offer for him.