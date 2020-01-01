Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd in touch with Sancho's agent

boss Ben Olsen says that the club's transfer plans have been put "on hold" as this summer's market has already been impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.

Olsen says that clubs are very unsure of how this market will play out, especially in , where teams tend to bring in big stars during the summer.

"I would be surprised if the transfer window is as active as it was last year," Olsen told reporters on a conference call Monday. "That's my guess. I don't know, who knows what it looks like. But are there bargains out there? Because of situations all over the world, are there different players available? I don't know, I don't think anybody knows.

'It's going to be a different summer transfer window than we've seen, that's for sure."