Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Man Utd plan triple summer swoop

Goal takes a look at the biggest transfer news and rumours from the Premier League, La Liga, Serie A and beyond

Updated
Mane being seduced by Zidane and Madrid

2019-03-28T00:46:14Z

Liverpool forward willing to make a change to Spain

Sadio Mane has emerged as an option for Real Madrid, who are not going to move for Kylian Mbappe this summer. 

Marca claim the idea of playing for Zinedine Zidane​ and the Spanish giants is enough to have the Senegalese​ thinking of making a move away from Anfield. 

City want £7m Swansea starlet

2019-03-28T00:46:00Z

Manchester City are keeping close tabs on Swansea winger Dan James, according to The Sun.

Pep Guardiola is said to be among a multitude of Premier League managers to have the 21-year-old, who scored Wales' winning goal against Slovakia during the international break, on their radar.

James was reported to have narrowly missed out on a switch to promotion-chasing Leeds in the winter window for a fee of £7 million, but keen interest from the top flight may see him land elsewhere.

Leverkusen set huge price for Bayern target

2019-03-28T00:29:00Z

Bayern Munich have been told they will have to pay at least €100 million (£85m/$112.5m) if they are to have any hope of signing wonderkid Kai Havertz in the summer tranfer window, according to SportBild.

Bavarian boss Uli Hoeness has made no secret of the club's plans to invest heavily ahead of the new season, with more business to be done after the signings of Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez.

Havertz, 19, is already widely regarded as a top talent but given his tender years there is little to say he will not develop into a global star. As such, Leverkusen's money men will not let the youngster go cheaply.

Man Utd plan triple summer swoop

2019-03-28T00:00:01Z

Solskjaer wants three new Lions

Manchester United are lining up moves for English trio Jadon Sancho, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Declan Rice, according to claims from The Sun.

The report states that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to strengthen the club's English spine and has identified Sancho, Wan-Bissaka and Rice as his primary home-grown targets.

It is also said that  Leicester's Harry Maguire remains a target, though Man Utd would have to sell a centre-back to make space for the World Cup star.

Leicester won't sell stars in the summer

2019-03-27T23:45:00Z

Leicester City will not be bullied into selling in-demand players such as Harry Maguire, Ben Chilwell and James Maddison, according to the Mirror.

Maguire has been on Man Utd's shopping list for some time, while Man City have been credited more than once with an interest in full-back Chilwell.

Maddison, meanwhile, has been linked with a move to Spurs, but the report claims the Foxes' board will not budge on selling any of their best players who are tied to long-term deals.