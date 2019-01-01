Transfer news and rumours LIVE: Neymar expected to return for PSG preseason

Neymar plans to return to PSG for preseason
Brazilian not expecting Barca move this summer
Neymar is planning on rejoining Paris Saint-Germain for preseason amid rumours of a potential departure, according to El Transistor.
The Brazil star has been linked with Barcelona and a reunion alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.
But, with preseason looming, Neymar is expected to return to Paris to begin training with the club that signed him from Barca two years ago.
Arsenal enter Maguire race with low bid
Arsenal have seemingly entered the race for Harry Maguire, according to the Sun, although the club's initial bid is much lower than that of Manchester United.
The Gunners have submitted an offer of £50 million for the England centre-half, far less than the £70m offer Leicester rejected from Manchester United.
Arsenal are also pushing to sign Wilfried Zaha, but have also failed to meet Crystal Palace's valuation of the forward.
Jagielka training with Burnley while searching for new club
Phil Jagielka is training with Burnley as the veteran defender awaits a move to a new club, according to the Daily Mail.
The 36-year-old was released by Everton last month, ending his 12-year stay with the club.
And Sean Dyche is allowing the defender to keep fit while working with Burnely, although the club is unlikely to sign him as a result.
Spurs and Milan chase Ceballos loan
Dani Ceballos is set to leave Real Madrid on loan this summer with Spurs and Milan two of the clubs interested in his services, according to El Transistor.
The midfielder scored two goals for Spain in the triumphant run through the U-21 Euros.
Ceballos has made 56 appearances for Real Madrid, having joined the club from Real Betis in 2017.
Torino pursuing Watford defender
Torino are chasing Watford's Adam Masina, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.
The fullback joined Watford this past summer, moving from Bologna following a five-year stint with the club.
He made 11 appearances in all competitions for Watford with seven of those coming in the Premier League.
Cocu eyed as Lampard replacement
Phillip Cocu will be confirmed as the new Derby manager following Frank Lampard's departure, according to Sky Sports.
Lampard is expected to be named Chelsea boss within the next few days, having recently agreed to a contract with his former club.
Cocu will now step in, having won the title three times in four seasons as PSV boss before an unsuccessful stint at Fenerbahce.