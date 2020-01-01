Transfer news and rumours LIVE: PSG make €50m offer for Icardi

The Ligue 1 champions are keen to secure the on-loan striker permanently

PSG have offered €50 million (£45m/$55m) plus €10m (£9m/$11m) in add-ons for striker Mauro Icardi, according to Sky Sports.

Icardi impressed on loan with PSG this season, scoring 20 goals in 28 appearances in all competitions after arriving in early September.

The 27-year-old's loan included a €70m (£63m/$76m) option to purchase, but PSG are keen to negotiate that price down.